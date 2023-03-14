Russo Ukrainian War. Day 384: Russia can agree to renew the Black Sea grain deal

Over 8,000 civilians, including 463 children, killed in the war in Ukraine–UN. Russia can agree to renew the Black Sea grain deal for a shorter term. International Criminal Court to start two war crimes proceedings against Russia.

Daily overview — Summary report, March 14

A map of the approximate situation on the ground in Ukraine as of 00:00 UTC 14/03/23. pic.twitter.com/khT3H16AC5 — War Mapper (@War_Mapper) March 14, 2023

The General Staff’s operational update regarding the Russian invasion as of 18.00 pm, March 14, 2023 is in the dropdown menu below:

Show the Content Despite significant losses, Russian forces continue offensive operations on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Maryinka, and Shakhtarske axes. Last day, units of the Defense Forces repelled more than 100 enemy attacks on the indicated axes. The Russian Federation uses terror tactics, indiscriminately shelling populated areas, thereby greatly violating the norms of International Humanitarian Law. Over the past day, Russian forces launched 5 missile attacks, in particular, on civil infrastructure facilities in the Sumy and Donetsk Oblasts. There are dead and wounded civilians. Also, Russian forces carried out 35 airstrikes and launched 76 attacks from MLRS. The level of missile threat remains high throughout the territory of Ukraine. Volyn’, Polissya, Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna axes : the operational situation has not changed significantly. Work continues on the engineering equipment of enemy positions in the border areas of the Belgorod Oblast. During the day, Russian forces shelled the areas of Myhalchyna Sloboda, Chernihiv Oblast, Znob-Novgorodskoe, Seredyna-Buda, Bachivsk, Esman, Starykovo, Shalygine, Bilopylla, and Krasnopillya, Sumy Oblast, and Strelech, Hlyboke, Lukyantsi, Gatyshche, Vovchansk, Dvorichna, and Kindrashivka. in Kharkiv Oblast.

Military Updates

Russia deploys 3 missile carriers to the Black Sea, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Operational Command South. “Russia is ramping up the number of its missile carriers in the Black Sea. As of 11:30 on 13 March, there are two naval and one submarine missile carriers armed with a total of up to 20 missiles. […]Operational Command South warned that there is a high threat of a Russian missile strike.

Russia revamps assault tactics in eastern Ukraine The analysis by the Ukrainian military officer (in reserve) @Tatarigami_UA https://t.co/OabxUb4sC4 — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) March 14, 2023

According to British Defence Intelligence, (last 48 hours):

The illegal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine is continuing. The map below is the latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 14 March 2023. Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/UO75u5pXAy 🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/qIJQ7ixG6c — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) March 14, 2023

In recent weeks, Russian artillery ammunition shortages have likely worsened to the extent that extremely punitive shell-rationing is in force on many parts of the front. This has almost certainly been a key reason why no Russian formation has recently been able to generate operationally significant offensive action.

. A presidential decree of 03 March 2023 laid down measures for the Ministry of Trade and Industry to bypass the authority of the managers of defence industries who fail to meet their production goals. Russia is increasingly applying the principles of a command economy to its military industrial complex because it recognises that its defence manufacturing capacity is a key vulnerability in the increasingly attritional ‘special military operation.’

due to his ongoing disputes with the Russian MoD leadership. Prigozhin is highly likely pivoting recruitment efforts towards free Russian citizens. Since the start of March 2023, Wagner has set up outreach teams based in sports centres in at least 40 locations across Russia . In recent days, masked Wagner recruiters also gave career talks in Moscow high schools, distributing questionnaires entitled ‘application of a young warrior’ to collect the contact details of interested pupils.

Losses of the Russian army

As of Tuesday 14 March, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel – about 160540 (+740)

Tanks – 3484 (+10)

Armoured combat vehicles – 6789 (+15)

Artillery systems – 2519 (+16)

Multiple rocket launchers –MLRS – 495 (+2)

Air defence means – 260 (+1)

Aircraft – 304 (+0)

Helicopters – 289 (+0)

Automotive technology and fuel tanks – 5367 (+13)

Vessels/boats – 18 (+0)

UAV operational and tactical level – 2120 (+11)

Special equipment – 256 (+5)

Mobile SRBM system – 4 (+0)

Cruise missiles – 907 (+0)

Russia will need decades to restore its military potential – Secretary of Ukraine’s Security and Defence Council, Ukrainska Pravda reports. “Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of Ukraine’s Security and Defence Council, has said that Russia would need decades to restore its military potential. Ukraine’s resistance gives the West time for global rethinking and restructuring of the entire system of deterrence and countering autocratic regimes.”

Humanitarian

Russian occupation authorities in Zaporizhzhia Oblast will remove Ukrainian from curriculum in an upcoming school year. After the pseudo-referendum, one has time to "choose" the mother tongue until 1 May. Russian is expected to be taught 9 hours per week.https://t.co/qgtnoW21RV — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) March 13, 2023

Over 8,000 civilians, including 463 children, killed in war in Ukraine – UN, Ukrinform reports, citing OHCHR website. “Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has recorded 21,965 civilian casualties in the country: 8,231 killed and 13,734 injured.

Among those injured, there are 413 boys and 295 girls, as well as 271 children whose sex is not yet known. According to OHCHR, 3,664 men, 2,173 women, 260 boys and 203 girls have been killed, as well as 31 children and 1,900 adults whose sex is not yet known

OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration. This concerns, for example, Mariupol (Donetsk region), Lysychansk, Popasna, and Sievierodonetsk (Luhansk region), where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties.”

Russia says it could agree to renew Black Sea grain deal for shorter term, Reuters reports. “Moscow does not object to renewing a deal allowing the safe export of grain from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports but only for a period of 60 days, half the term of the previous renewal, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin said on Monday. Vershinin was speaking after holding talks with U.N. officials in Geneva.

The Black Sea grain initiative, brokered between Russia and Ukraine by the United Nations and Türkiye last July, aimed to prevent a global food crisis by allowing Ukrainian grain blockaded by Russia’s invasion to be safely exported from three Ukrainian ports. The deal, which was extended for 120 days in November, is up for renewal on March 18. […]

Russia has argued that, although the country’s agricultural exports have not been explicitly targeted by the West, sanctions on its payments, logistics and insurance industries have created a barrier for it being able to export its own grains and fertilisers. […] Our further stance will be determined upon tangible progress on normalization of our agricultural exports, not in words, but in deeds, “Vershinin” added.”

Patchwork fixes to Ukraine grain shortfall leave world vulnerable a year into war, Reuters reports. “A patchwork of fixes and increased crop plantings around the world to counter the impact of war in Ukraine on global grain supplies are not enough to ward off further risks of disruption.

Extensive damage to Ukraine’s farm sector and uncertainty that the UN’s grain export corridor deal will be renewed this month suggest food prices may remain elevated, increasing the potential of hunger if other problems arise, agriculture experts warn. Meanwhile, adverse weather, including a historic drought in No. 3 corn exporter Argentina, highlights the risks of increasingly severe weather around the world for food supplies. […]

The world has had some time to patch some holes, said Dan Basse, president of AgResource Co in Chicago, citing larger-than-anticipated Russian wheat exports and the grain export corridor deal that allowed some 3 million tonnes of grain per month to be exported from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports. If we don’t have another supply shock somewhere, the world can get by on the diminishment of Ukrainian grain. But it’s tenuous. Things have to go right, he said.”

Power outages in 4 oblasts due to effects of attacks, rest have no restrictions, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Ukrenergo. “On Monday, March 13, some consumers in Kharkiv and Zhytomyr are still without electricity due to damage caused by the latest massive Russian attack on the infrastructure.

The energy system is being restored after 15 massive missile attacks and 18 drone attacks. Due to the damage caused by Russian forces, some consumers in Zhytomyr and Kharkiv are still without electricity supply, the statement said.”

Italy blames surge in migration on Russia’s Wagner group, Reuters reports. “The Italian government on Monday said Russian mercenary group Wagner was behind a surge in migrant boats trying to cross the central Mediterranean as part of Moscow’s strategy to retaliate against countries supporting Ukraine. […]

Some 20,000 people have reached Italy so far this year, compared to 6,100 in the same period of 2022, interior ministry figures show, and the migration issue is piling pressure on the rightist government.”

Environmental

The shortage of skilled workers at Zaporizhzhia NPP can lead to unpredictable consequences, the Ukrainian General Staff reports. “In the city of Energodar, temporarily captured by Russia, at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, the shortage of skilled workers who can ensure the vital activity of the nuclear power plant is growing catastrophically.

After the Russian occupiers employed people without the appropriate education and experience at the NPP, the contract term of the Russian representatives of “Rosatom” expired. At the same time, they were refused to sign a new or extend an existing contract. They also refused to return to Russia, because there is no one to work at the nuclear power plant. All this can lead to unpredictable consequences.”

Legal

Russia faces 2 ICC war crimes cases. The international indictments accuse Russia of: Ukrainian children and teenagers abduction, sending them to re-education camps, at least 6,000 in 43 camps. And deliberate targeting of Ukraine's civilian infrastructure.https://t.co/2MlRahLOJT — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) March 13, 2023

International Criminal Court to start two war crimes proceedings against Russia, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing The New York Times. “The International Criminal Court (ICC) has an intention to open two war crime criminal cases connected with the Russian invasion of Ukraine: one about the kidnapping of the Ukrainian children and the other about purposeful Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure facilities in Ukraine. The ICC will strive to issue arrest warrants for several persons, as reported by former and incumbent officials who are aware about this decision but have no right to speak publicly. However, the arrest warrants for the suspects are not expected to be issued in both cases in the near future. These cases are the first international accusations made since the beginning of the conflict after months of work of special working groups. […]

Karim Khan, Prosecutor of the ICC, must at first present his accusations in front of the pre-trial collegium of judges who will decide if legal norms for obtaining arrest warrants were observed, or the investigators still need more evidence. It is unclear who the court is planning to accuse in each concrete case. […]

Some external diplomats and experts stated that there is a possibility that Russian President Vladimir Putin may be accused since the court does not recognise the immunity of the head of state in the cases related to war crimes, crimes against humanity or genocide. But the probability of the trial being held remains low since the court cannot consider cases in absentia, and Russia is unlikely to extradite its officials.

The Kremlin denies the war crime accusations but international and Ukrainian investigators have collected strong evidence of a number of atrocities committed from the very first days of the Russian invasion.

The first case concerns the kidnapping of children of various age, from babies to teenagers. The New York Times and researchers discovered that within the framework of the program, sponsored by the Kremlin, these children were deported from Ukraine and settled in places where they became Russian citizens, or sent to summer camps for “re-education”. Some of them were from orphanages or boarding schools. The report published in February by the Yale University and the Conflict Observatory program of the US State Department stated that at least 6,000 Ukrainian children are being held in 43 camps in Russia. Ukraine reported that as of the beginning of March, this number could have surpassed 16,000.

As for the second case, it is expected that the Prosecutor General of the ICC will consider continuous Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure of Ukraine, including water supply, gas and power plants located far from the combat areas and are not considered “legitimate military targets”. The US government has proof, which sheds light on the Kremlin’s decision to purposefully attack vital civilian infrastructure facilities but President Joe Biden has not yet decided if he would approve the publication of these materials. The US Defence Ministry blocks the transfer of intelligence data out of fear of creating a precedent, which can open the way for the persecution of Americans. […]

Meanwhile the group of governments and international organisations act in favour of creating a separate international trial with authority to persecute Russia for the crime of aggression, which the ICC has no jurisdiction over.”

At least several thousand Ukrainian children forcibly displaced by Russia – HRW, Ukrinform reports. “The illegal deportation of Ukrainian children by Russia is a war crime, and all deported children must be returned home immediately. That’s according to a report issued by the international human rights organization Human Rights Watch (HRW). There needs to be a concerted international effort to identify and return children who were deported to Russia, and Ukraine and its allies should ensure that all children who were or remain institutionalized are identified and provided with support to live with their families and in communities, said Bill Van Esveld, associate children’s rights director at Human Rights Watch.

The report notes that according to the Ukrainian government, Ukraine had more than 105,000 children in residential institutions before Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, the largest number in Europe after Russia. Nearly half were children with disabilities, according to UNICEF. Human Rights Watch has documented Russia’s forcible transfer of children from Ukrainian residential institutions to Russia or Russian-occupied territory: a war crime. Based on Ukrainian government data, 100 institutions that had housed more than 32,000 children before 2022 are in regions under partial or total Russian occupation.

Statements by Russian authorities, Ukrainian activists and lawyers, and news reports indicate that at least several thousand children have been forcibly transferred to other occupied territories or to Russia, the report reads. It also states that Russia’s parliament changed laws in May 2022 to enable authorities to give Russian nationality to Ukrainian children, facilitating their guardianship and adoption by Russian families in Russia. A Russian adoption website lists children from Ukrainian regions, and Russian officials have said that hundreds of Ukrainian children have been adopted.

International standards prohibit inter-country adoption during armed conflicts. In a joint statement, Human Rights Watch and 42 other organizations condemned the forcible transfers and adoptions and called on Russia to grant the United Nations and other impartial agencies access to identify these children, monitor their welfare, and facilitate their return to Ukraine, HRW said.”

Support

The EU expelled nearly 500 diplomats since Russia invaded Ukraine. Russian dips in Serbia increased from 54 to 62, journo investigation looks at 8 of them. Despite no formal ban on transfer of dips within the EU, such a ban is unspoken customary practice.https://t.co/tU4mNmKTyT — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) March 13, 2023

European arms imports climb, US dominance in exports grows, think tank says, Reuters reports. “European states increased their imports of major weaponry by 47% in the five years to 2022, while the United States share of global arms exports rose to 40% from 33%, a leading conflict think-tank said on Monday. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year, following years of growing tensions, has prompted European countries to rush to bolster their defences.

Even as arms transfers have declined globally, those to Europe have risen sharply due to the tensions between Russia and most other European states, Pieter D. Wezeman, Senior Researcher with the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), said in a statement. SIPRI defines major arms as aircraft, warships, tanks, artillery, missiles and various heavy defence systems.

European states in the US-led NATO alliance increased their arms imports by 65% from the previous five-year period. But worldwide, international arms transfers fell 5.1%, according to SIPRI.

The United States and Russia have been the world’s largest and second-largest arms exporters for the past three decades. US arms exports increased by 14% from 2013-17, and the US accounted for 40% of global arms exports. Russia’s share fell to 16% from 22%. It is likely that the invasion of Ukraine will further limit Russia’s arms exports, SIPRI’s Siemon T. Wezeman said. This is because Russia will prioritize supplying its armed forces and demand from other states will remain low due to trade sanctions on Russia.”

Ukrainian soldiers soon to complete training on Leopard 2 tanks in Germany, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Handelsblatt. “Training of the Ukrainians that arrived in Germany to practise with Leopard 2 main battle tanks is approaching its end. After several weeks of training, soldiers performed combat exercises at the military training field in Bergen, Lower Saxony, on Monday. […]

Germany will send 18 Leopard 2A6 modern main battle tanks to Ukraine, and Portugal will send another 3. It is part of the military aid destined to help Ukraine defend itself from Russia. Experts are firmly convinced that Leopard 2 has a significant advantage in battles against Russian armoured tank troops. The Ukrainian soldiers have to come back home with tanks this month.”

Ukrainian soldiers wrap up Leopard 2A4 tank training in Spain, Reuters reports. “Dozens of Ukrainian soldiers on Monday wrapped up a four-week training in Spain on how to operate the Leopard 2A4 battle tank, of which Madrid is set to deliver six mothballed units to Kyiv this spring.

A total of 40 tank crew members and 15 mechanical specialists underwent training on their use at a military base in the northeastern city of Zaragoza, Spain’s armed forces said in a statement. […]

Last month, Spain said it plans to send six German-made Leopard 2A4 tanks to Ukraine after they undergo repairs, a number that could increase to 10. Other NATO countries, including Germany, Poland and Portugal, have said they would deliver a total of 48 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.”

Ukraine world’s third largest arms importer in 2022 – SIPRI, Ukrinform reports, citing a press release from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI). “From 1991 until the end of 2021, Ukraine imported few major arms. As a result of military aid from the USA and many European states following the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Ukraine became the 3rd biggest importer of major arms during 2022 (after Qatar and India) and the 14th biggest for 2018–22, the press release reads.

SIPRI said Ukraine accounted for 2% of global arms imports in the five-year period. Due to concerns about how the supply of combat aircraft and long-range missiles could further escalate the war in Ukraine, NATO states declined Ukraine’s requests for them in 2022. At the same time, they supplied such arms to other states involved in conflict, particularly in the Middle East and South Asia, said Pieter D. Wezeman, Senior Researcher with the SIPRI Arms Transfers Program.”

Japan’s assistance for Ukraine reaches $1.6B, Ukrinform reports, citing Kyodo with reference to the data issued by the Foreign Ministry of Japan. “Japan’s ODA [Official Development Assistance] might have also increased in 2022 as the government decided to take various support measures worth around $1.6 billion in total for Ukraine, which has been fighting against Russia’s invasion since February last year,” the report reads.”

Russian propaganda exploiting European pacifists – Poland’s intelligence, Ukrinform reports. “Russian propaganda is employing the narratives of false pacifism in Moscow’s favour. That’s according to Stanislaw Zaryn, Poland’s Commissioner for Security of Information Space, who addressed the issue via Twitter.

According to the Polish agencies responsible for information security, Russia is using the narratives of “false pacifism” in order to win the minds of part of the global audience. Zaryn emphasized that since Russia is interested in an operational pause in its war on Ukraine, propaganda has boosted media support for European pacifist movements, which come up with ideas to cease hostilities for humanitarian reasons.

In Poland, the environment of false pacifism is consolidating around L. Sikulski, who promotes narratives that are in line with the efforts of Russian propaganda, accusing the Polish government, the West, and the USA of provoking war, and calling for partnership with Russia, he noted. According to Poland’s Information Security Commissioner, such actions are part of the mechanisms of psychological pressure, aiming at forcing the West to drop support for Ukraine. However, the implementation of such ideas would lead to Russia quickly achieving a victory over Ukraine, Zaryn stressed.”

New Developments

Romania to build gunpowder & ammunition production plant—🇷🇴Economy Minister Last such plant in🇷🇴closed in 2004;since then🇷🇴imported ammunition

Last year,🇺🇦allied states considered resuming production of ammunition in former Soviet countries to meet🇺🇦needs https://t.co/1ayjmTuJfv pic.twitter.com/2QlmQHXoXP — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) March 14, 2023

Kremlin claims there are no conditions for peace, only war is possible, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Dmitry Peskov, press secretary of Russian President Vladimir Putin and RIA Novosti. “There are no reasons for the situation in Ukraine to obtain a peaceful course at the moment. Achieving our goals continues to be our absolute priority and will always remain such. This is currently only possible through military means.” Biden wants an $886 billion defence budget with eyes on Ukraine and future wars, Reuters “President Joe Biden’s biggest peacetime US defence budget request of $886 billion includes a 5.2% pay raise for troops and the largest allocation on record for research and development, with Russia’s war on Ukraine spurring demand for more spending on munitions. Biden’s request earmarks $842 billion for the Pentagon and $44 billion for defence-related programs at the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Department of Energy and other agencies. The total amount of the 2024 budget proposal is $28 billion more than last year’s $858 billion.[…] Congress and the administration both have an eye on a possibly prolonged war in Ukraine and potential future conflicts with Russia and China.” Ukraine’s MFA reacts to unfriendly statements of Georgian leadership regarding Ukraine, European Pravda “Almost verbatim repeating the theses of Russian propaganda, the representatives of the Georgian authorities accused Ukraine of preparing a coup d’état in Georgia, drawing it into a war with Russia, sending forces to incite a civil war, Oleh Nikolenko, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, said on his Facebook page. We flatly reject such insinuations that have nothing to do with reality. That’s not the right place for the Georgian authorities to look for an enemy, Nikolenko said.

On Sunday, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Ukrainian politicians to refrain from interfering in his country’s internal affairs. He also called Ukrainian politicians losers. On Friday, the Deputy Speaker of the Parliament of Georgia, Gia Volski, said that the supporters of former President Mikheil Saakashvili, who had fought in Ukraine, returned to the country to push the youth toward a revolution.”