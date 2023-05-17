Russo Ukrainian War. Day 448: US Patriot missile defense system in Ukraine damaged

Article by: Hans Petter Midttun

US Patriot missile defense system in Ukraine damaged. Ukraine liberates 20 kilometres around Bakhmut. Russia advances into the city. 1. To protect civilians

2. To support ground forces

3. To protect Black Sea grain corridor

4. To test F16s against Russia

5. To deter Russian attempts to redraw boundaries in Europe Ukraine's FM @DmytroKuleba

lays out reasons why Ukraine needs F16s https://t.co/2deiKqI7Zc — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) May 16, 2023 Daily overview — Summary report, May 17 A map of the approximate situation on the ground in Ukraine as of 00:00 UTC 17/05/23. pic.twitter.com/VtFztRAeZd — War Mapper (@War_Mapper) May 17, 2023 The General Staff’s operational update regarding the Russian invasion as of 18.00 pm, May 17, 2023 is in the dropdown menu below: Show the Content According to updated information yesterday, Russian forces launched 31 missile strikes, in particular, 2 S-300 missiles on the civilian infrastructure of Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region, and 2 Kalibr missiles on the civilian infrastructure of Mykolaiv. In addition, the Russian occupiers carried out 57 airstrikes and launched 96 attacks from MLRS on the positions of our troops and populated areas. For missile strikes, Russian forces used 6 Kinzhal air-launched ballistic missiles, 13 Kalibr cruise missiles (2 missiles exploded in the air) and 10 ground-based missiles (S-400, Iskander-M), 25 of them were destroyed by our defenders. The civil infrastructure was destroyed. In particular, because of the Russian shelling of the settlements of Dvorichna, Vovchansk and Tyshchenkovka in the Kharkiv region, civilians were killed and wounded, and residential private houses, a hospital and other civil infrastructure were destroyed. The probability of further missile and air strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains high. Russian forces continue to concentrate their main efforts on Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka axes. – 55 combat clashes took place last day. Bakhmut and Marinka will continue to be at the epicentre of hostilities. Volyn’ and Polissya axes : no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected. Certain units of the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus continue to be present in the areas bordering Ukraine. The transfer of the Russian territorial troops, which were trained at the training grounds of Belarus, to the frontline continues.

Meanwhile, it shelled the settlements of Olhivske, Malynivka, Gulyaipole, Zaliznychne, Gulyaipilske, Biloghirya, Shcherbaki, Stepove and Kamianske of the Zaporizhzhia region, as well as Tokarivka, Molodizhne and Kizomys of the Kherson region and the city of Kherson. Russian forces continue to cynically use preschools in temporarily captured settlements for their own purposes. For example, the Russian occupiers use the building of a kindergarten in the Yuryivka village of Zaporizhzhia region to accommodate personnel. At the same time, the territory of the kindergarten is home to civilians who were evacuated from settlements close to the battle line. [The Russian occupiers continue to rob the population of Ukraine, appropriating the grain harvest of peaceful citizens. Therefore, in the city of Feodosia, temporarily occupied Crimea, the so-called Russian occupation “authorities” are trying to transport the stolen grain to ports by loading it onto the sanctioned Syrian ship “Souria”.] Over the past day, the Ukrainian Air Force made 14 strikes on areas where enemy personnel and military equipment were concentrated, as well as 4 strikes on enemy anti-aircraft missile systems. On 16 May, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 10 attacks and 6 reconnaissance UAVs. On 16 May, Ukrainian missile and artillery units hit 6 areas of concentration of manpower, 3 stations of radio-electronic warfare, 4 warehouses of enemy ammunition and 1 point of fuel and lubricating materials of the occupiers. Military Updates Reportedly, a Russian ammunition warehouse on fire in the area of occupied Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast 📷https://t.co/4QFkDvRQdL pic.twitter.com/1fQgQMVoT7 — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) May 16, 2023 A new wave of missiles – all destroyed Tuesday morning, the Ukrainian General Staff reports. “Around 3:30 a.m. on May 16, 2023, the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine from the north, south, and east with 18 air, sea, and land-based missiles of various types. Six Kh-47M2 “Kinzhal” air-launched ballistic missiles were launched from six MiG-31K aircraft, 9 Kalibr cruise missiles were launched from ships in the Black Sea, and three land-based missiles (S-400, “Iskander-M”). All 18 missiles were destroyed by the forces and means of air defence of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In addition, on the night of May 16, the enemy attacked with attack drones of the Shahed-136/131 type, and also conducted aerial reconnaissance with three operational-tactical drones – “Orlan-10”, “SuperCam”. All were destroyed.” This is the 8th Russian air attack on Kyiv since the beginning of May, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing the Command of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Lieutenant General Serhii Naiev, Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has reported that this night was the eighth air attack on Kyiv since the beginning of May. The density of fire on the capital was maximum, but all targets were detected and destroyed thanks to the multi-level principle of air defence echeloning.” Patriot missile defence system in Ukraine likely damaged – US sources, Reuters reports. “A US-made Patriot missile defence system being used by Ukraine likely suffered some damage from a Russian strike, two US officials said on Tuesday, adding that it did not appear to have been destroyed. […] One US official, speaking on the condition of anonymity and citing initial information, said Washington and Kyiv were already talking about the best way to repair the system and at this point, it did not appear the system would have to be removed from Ukraine.” Ukraine’s Armed Forces advancing near Bakhmut for 3 days, Russians in a stupor – Ground Forces Commander, Ukrainska Pravda reports. “Oleksandr Syrskyi, the Commander of the Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, visited the troops near Bakhmut and thanked them for their counteroffensive actions during the last three days, completely disorienting the Russians. […] This is another chapter in our war, and it began just three days ago, when you launched an offensive. By your actions, you have stalled the entire Russian army because the Russians do not know where the offensive is, where our general offensive is, or what is happening near Bakhmut, which they already considered theirs and said that it was already actually surrounded. Moreover, now the situation is completely different. He added that the Wagnerites in Bakhmut are feeling like rats in a mousetrap because the Defence Forces from the north and the south continue offensive actions and gain victories. According to Syrskyi, the defenders of Bakhmut use the active defence principle, thus destroying the Russian plans, who still have more resources.” Armed Forces of Ukraine liberate 20 kilometres around Bakhmut, Russians advance into the city itself, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Hanna Maliar, Ukraine’s Deputy Minister of Defence. “Within a few days, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated 20 square kilometres in the suburbs of Bakhmut, Russian invaders are advancing into the city itself and are deploying units of professional paratroopers. Within a few days, our troops liberated about 20 square kilometres of suburbs north and south of Bakhmut from enemy forces. At the same time, the enemy is somewhat advancing in Bakhmut itself, completely destroying the city with artillery. In addition, the enemy deployed units of professional paratroopers. […] Maliar stressed that information about the course of combat should be considered within a set of all measures of the defensive operation and not be taken out of the context of events.” Ukraine has used long-range “Storm Shadow” missiles against Russian targets, sources say, CNN reports. “Ukrainian forces have begun using long-range “Storm Shadow” missiles provided by the UK to strike Russian targets, two US officials and a Western official familiar with the matter told CNN Tuesday. A spokesperson for the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense declined to comment. The Storm Shadow is a long-range cruise missile with stealth capabilities, jointly developed by the UK and France, which is typically launched from the air. With a firing range in excess of 250km, or 155 miles.” According to British Defence Intelligence, (last 48 hours): The illegal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine is continuing. The map below is the latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 17 May 2023. Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/FgxbWQEfeE 🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/ClQLAjh9KY — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) May 17, 2023 Over the last week, the air battle over the Russia-Ukraine border has intensified . On 13 May 2023 alone, four Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) aircraft (two advanced combat jets and two helicopters) crashed, apparently shot down over Russia’s Bryansk region.

. On 13 May 2023 alone, four Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) aircraft (two advanced combat jets and two helicopters) crashed, apparently shot down over Russia’s Bryansk region. On 03 May 2023, Ukraine achieved the first ever shoot-down of a KILLJOY air-launched ballistic missile . Subsequently, Russia has prioritised attempting to neutralise Ukraine’s improved air defence capabilities, but in the process has likely lost several more KILLJOY.

. Subsequently, Russia has prioritised attempting to neutralise Ukraine’s improved air defence capabilities, but in the process has likely lost several more KILLJOY. The increased air threat over Russia’s border region will be of exceptional concern for the VKS because it uses the area to launch air power in support of the war. The apparent vulnerability of KILLJOY is likely a surprise and an embarrassment for Russia : Russian President Vladimir Putin has touted the system as undefeatable.

: Russian President Vladimir Putin has touted the system as undefeatable. Wagner Group forces continue to make gradual progress in clearing Ukrainian positions in the town centre of the contested Donetsk Oblast town of Bakhmut. However, over the last four days, Ukrainian forces have made tactical progress stabilising the flanks of Bakhmut to their advantage.

of the contested Donetsk Oblast town of Bakhmut. However, over the last four days, Ukrainian forces have made tactical progress stabilising the flanks of Bakhmut to their advantage. As well as progress to the south of town, Ukrainian assaults have forced back the Russian frontline to the north-west of the town. This has likely enabled Ukrainian forces to re-establish more secure use of the key 0506 supply road .

. Ukraine is holding Russia’s western advances along the line of Donets-Donbas Canal, turning the waterway into an obstacle as part of a deep defensive zone around the town of Chasiv Yar..

Assessment https://www.understandingwar.org/backgrounder/russian-offensive-campaign-assessment-may-16-2023* On the war. The Institute for the Study of War has made the following assessment as of May 16, 2022: Russian forces continued limited assaults along the Svatove-Kreminna line on May 16. The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Russian forces conducted offensive operations in the vicinity of Masyutivka (about 13km northeast of Kupyansk) and Novoselivske (about 16km northwest of Svatove).[37] Russian milbloggers continued to claim that unspecified elements of the 6th Combined Arms Army (Western Military District) captured Masyutivka and pushed Ukrainian forces across the western bank of the Oskil River on May 15. Geolocated Russian footage published on May 15 showed Russian drones striking Ukrainian positions east of Masyutivka. Former Luhansk Oblast Administration Head Serhiy Haidai stated that Russians have not achieved significant advances in the Kupyansk direction. A Russian milblogger claimed that Russian forces unsuccessfully attacked Ukrainian positions in Synkivka (about 7km northeast of Kupyansk). Russian forces are reportedly deploying additional manpower and equipment from Belarus to reinforce their positions in Luhansk Oblast. Independent monitoring organization The Belarusian Hajun Project reported the deployment of military cargo from Brest Oblast, Belarus, in the direction of Luhansk Oblast on May 14. The Hajun Project reported that the train is transferring about 40 pieces of military equipment and at least 200 servicemen to Gukovo station in Rostov Oblast, Russia, which is about 4km east of occupied Luhansk Oblast. The Ukrainian General Staff and Haidai confirmed that Russian forces began to redeploy additional trained forces from Belarus. Haidai added that most of the arriving personnel are newly-mobilized forces or convicts and are deploying to the Kreminna and Svatove areas. Russian forces continued unsuccessful offensive operations in the Kreminna-Lyman direction on May 16. The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Ukrainian forces repelled Russian assaults on Bilohorivka (about 13km south of Kreminna). A Russian milblogger published footage purportedly showing elements of the 20th Combined Arms Army (Western Military District) striking Ukrainian forces with a drone on the road between Terny and Novosadove, both within 17km northwest of Kreminna. Russian forces have made marginal gains within Bakhmut as of May 16. Geolocated footage published on May 15 indicates that Russian forces likely made marginal gains in southwestern Bakhmut along the road that leads to Khromove (immediately west of Bakhmut). Wagner Group financier Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed on May 15 that Wagner fighters advanced 220m in Bakhmut and that Ukrainian forces currently control 1.59 square kilometers of the city. Russian sources claimed on May 15 and 16 that Wagner fighters have cleared several remaining contested areas in western Bakhmut and control at least half of these areas. A prominent Russian milblogger claimed that Wagner fighters will likely announce that they have cut the route from Bakhmut to Khromove by May 17. Russian sources claimed that Russian forces unsuccessfully attempted to regain lost positions near Bohdanivka (6km northwest of Bakhmut) and Hryhorivka (9km northwest of Bakhmut) on May 15 and 16. The Russian Ministry of Defense claimed that Russian aviation units destroyed an overpass near Ivanivske (6km west of Bakhmut), and Russian milbloggers claimed that Ukrainian forces used the bridge to transfer supplies and reinforcements along the T0504 into Bakhmut. The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Russian forces continued offensive operations in Bakhmut and conducted unsuccessful offensive operations near Ivanivske. Russian forces continued limited offensive operations along the Avdiivka-Donetsk City front on May 16. Geolocated footage published on May 15 indicates that Russian forces likely made marginal advances within Marinka (27km southwest of Avdiivka). Donetsk People’s Republic (DNR) Head Denis Pushilin claimed on May 16 that Russian forces are advancing near Pervomaiske (11km southwest of Avdiivka) and Avdiivka, where Russian forces are allegedly “within walking distance” of the Avdiivka Coke Chemical Plant in the northern outskirts of the settlement. ISW has not observed visual confirmation of recent Russian gains in either of these areas. The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations near Avdiivka and Marinka. A Russian milblogger claimed on May 16 that Ukrainian forces regained lost positions near Kruta Balka (4km northeast of Avdiivka) along the H-20 (Donetsk City-Kostyatynivka) highway. ISW has not observed visual confirmation of recent Ukrainian gains in the Avdiivka area and continues to assess that reports of Ukrainian counterattacks in the area are a part of an ongoing pattern of limited and localized Ukrainian counterattacks. Russian forces did not conduct any confirmed ground attacks in western Donetsk Oblast on May 16. Russian forces have likely committed to reinforcing their tactical offensive effort in the Bakhmut area despite Ukraine’s apparent focus on limited and localized counterattacks. Donetsk People’s Republic (DNR) Head Denis Pushilin claimed on May 16 that Russian forces have strengthened their forces in the Bakhmut area to stabilize the situation, and a prominent Russian milblogger claimed that four unspecified Russian battalions have deployed to the flanks around Bakhmut to prevent Ukrainian breakthroughs. Russian claims about Russian reinforcements are consistent with Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar’s May 15 statement that Russian forces are deploying additional airborne (VDV) forces to defend Bakhmut’s flanks, presumably from other areas of the front. Russian forces have continued to make marginal gains within Bakhmut itself as of May 16, and the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) continues to claim that Russian forces around Bakhmut are focused on repelling Ukrainian counterattacks. The Russian MoD claimed on May 16 that elements of the 4th Motorized Rifle Brigade (2nd Luhansk People’s Republic Army Corps) repelled 10 Ukrainian counterattacks near Ivanivske (6km west of Bakhmut). Ukrainian military officials continue to indicate that Ukraine is pursuing much more limited operations in the Bakhmut area than Russian forces, who appear to be committed to Bakhmut as a renewed main effort. Malyar stated on May 16 that while Ukrainian forces have liberated roughly 20 square kilometers of territory in recent days, Russian forces are continuing to make marginal gains within Bakhmut. Ukrainian Eastern Grouping of Forces Commander Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi stated that Ukrainian forces are continuing to use the concept of “active defense” in conducting counterattacks in unspecified areas near Bakhmut.[6] Ukrainian Eastern Grouping of Forces Spokesperson Colonel Serhiy Cherevaty reiterated that the main objective of the Ukrainian defensive operation in the Bakhmut area is to exhaust Russian forces in the area. ISW has geolocated footage published on May 16 of Ukrainian positions in southwestern Bakhmut that suggests that Ukrainian forces have recently made limited gains in the city itself. Geolocated footage published on May 16 indicates that Ukrainian forces made marginal gains east of Orikhovo-Vasylivka (11km northwest of Bakhmut), although ISW has not observed any further Ukrainian gains around Bakhmut as of May 16. The reported Russian reinforcements to the Bakhmut area suggest that Russian forces are continuing to concentrate offensive capabilities there despite an assessed wider effort to reprioritize operations to prepare for potential Ukrainian counteroffensives. Russian forces have also recently transferred elements of the 6th Guards Motorized Rifle Division (20th Guards Combined Arms Army, Western Military District) to an unspecified area north of Bakhmut, likely from positions along the Svatove-Kupyansk line. The movement of Russian forces from other sectors of the front to the Bakhmut area is likely a response to persisting Russian concerns about the stability of frontlines in the area amid Wagner Group’s continued degradation in the offensive to capture Bakhmut. These concerns were likely more pronounced in recent days that saw limited Ukrainian gains around Bakhmut and may have prompted further Russian concentration on the tactical offensive effort in the area. The reinforcements are also likely meant to enhance Wagner’s ability to capture the remainder of Bakhmut rapidly and present a Russian tactical victory before possible setbacks during a Ukrainian counteroffensive operation. ISW assesses that the Russian military command likely decided to reprioritize operations and sustainment efforts in recent weeks to prepare for potential Ukrainian counteroffensive operations, although the continued concentration on Bakhmut may suggest that immediate tactical concerns could be undermining the larger effort. Russia conducted another large-scale drone and missile strike on the night of May 15 to 16. Ukrainian sources reported that Russian forces launched six Kh-47 Kinzhal air-launched ballistic missiles from six MiG-31K aircraft at Kyiv, as well as nine Kalibr cruise missiles and 10 land-based S-400 and Iskander-M missiles at other rear areas of Ukraine. Ukrainian air defense shot down all missiles, including all six Kinzhals (repeatedly touted by Russian forces as unstoppable) and nine total drones, including six Shahed-131/136s. It is unclear which systems Ukrainian forces used to shoot down the Kinzhals, but Ukrainian officials previously attributed the defeat of a Kinzhal missile to US-provided Patriot air defense system on May 4. Ukrainian Joint Forces Commander Lieutenant General Serhiy Nayev noted that the missile strike on Kyiv is the eighth in the month of May alone. The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) notably claimed that one of the Kinzhals struck a Patriot air defense system in Kyiv. An unidentified US defense official told CNN that the Patriot system has likely suffered damage but has not been destroyed and that the US is still assessing the extent of the damage. Wagner Group financier Yevgeny Prigozhin attempted to downplay his reported cooperation with Ukrainian intelligence on May 15. Prigozhin responded to a media inquiry about leaked US intelligence report published in The Washington Post that revealed that he attempted to disclose positions of Russian conventional forces to Ukrainian intelligence in exchange for Ukraine’s withdrawal from Bakhmut. Prigozhin stated that ”in any war exchanges are made, and this is not a secret for the warring parties” in an attempt to downplay his reported connections with the Ukrainian Main Military Intelligence Directorate (GUR). Prigozhin argued that information about troop positions is ”not secretive at all” in modern warfare due to the use of satellite imagery. Prigozhin also paradoxically attempted to deny the validity of the leaked US intelligence documents, claiming that a junior US officer would have not had access to such secret documents. GUR Spokesperson Andriy Yusov stated that Ukraine will not comment on the leaked document. The Wagner Group’s continued glorification and normalization of violence is evident in a widely circulated video purportedly showing a killed American volunteer in Bakhmut. A Wagner Group-affiliated Telegram channel posted footage on May 16 of Wagner Group financier Yevgeny Prigozhin and former Russian Deputy Minister of Defense for Logistics-turned-Wagner-Group-deputy-commander Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev showing the documents and body of an American volunteer serving with the Ukrainian military. Prigozhin claimed that he would give the body to US authorities because he likely died a worthy death in war. Prigozhin’s video emphasizes Wagner’s continual promotion of brutality and glorification of war, as the video appeared to showcase Wagner gloating over the death of an American and amplified the graphic nature of his death. ISW previously reported on Wagner’s promotion of violence through the use of widely-shared graphic video footage. A US State Department spokesperson stated that the State Department is ”aware of the reports” and ”seeking additional information.” Russia and Iran continue efforts to strengthen bilateral military-economic cooperation. Iranian state-run news agency IRNA reported on May 16 that Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali announced that Russia and Iran will sign an agreement on the construction of the Rasht-Astara railway line during Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak’s visit to Tehran on May 16 and 17. This agreement will reportedly advance the completion of Iran’s North-South corridor project by completing a 162km link between the Iranian cities of Rasht and Astara and will create a connection between St. Petersburg and the Persian Gulf. The completion of this sector has been a long-standing Iranian line of effort, partially aimed at strengthening Iran‘s domestic economy and facilitating sanctions evasion efforts. Both Russia and Iran are taking additional steps to further bilateral military cooperation. The White House reported on May 15 that Russia seeks to buy additional drones from Iran after having used most of the 400 Iranian drones purchased since August 2022 in attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure. Iranian media also reported on May 13 that Iran will receive its first shipment of Russian Su-35 multi-role fighter aircraft in the coming week. Moscow will likely continue to pursue mutually beneficial military-economic programs in order to ensure continued Iranian material support for Russian operations in Ukraine. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) proposed a draft regulatory act that would allow FSB officers to conduct searches without a court order, likely to support the Kremlin’s ongoing efforts to strengthen domestic repression. The draft regulatory legal act would allow FSB officers to conduct operational search activities not associated with an ongoing criminal case without a court order in instances “that are urgent and may lead to the commission of a serious …crime.” FSB officers would also be allowed to conduct searches without court orders in connection with ”events or actions that pose a threat to the state, military, economic, information, or environmental security of Russia.” ISW has previously assessed that the FSB appears to be currently conducting an overhaul of domestic security organs, and the new regulatory act is likely meant to augment these efforts. The Kremlin has recently supported laws strengthening punishments for trespassing at facilities run by certain federal bodies, for the misappropriation of Russian military assets, and for the discreditation of all Russian personnel fighting in Ukraine to expand pretexts for the arrests of Russian citizens and the removal of officials who have fallen out of favor. The FSB’s involvement in ongoing overhauls and the increasingly broad regulations to conduct searches suggest that the Kremlin is preparing for the FSB to be the internal security organ that would conduct a wider domestic crackdown. Russian forces reportedly shut down another Ukrainian evangelical Christian church in Mariupol likely as part of a wider systematic religious persecution campaign in occupied Ukraine. ahead of anticipated Ukrainian counteroffensives. The Kremlin continues to pass legislation that provides benefits to participants of the war and their families in order to incentivize military service. Russian authorities continue efforts to consolidate the economic subordination of occupied areas of Ukraine into the Russian economy.“ Russia’s offensive potential “exhausted” – Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence, Ukrinform reports. “Russia’s potential for offensive action has already been completely exhausted, while defensive capabilities remain strong. That’s according to the chief of [Defence Intelligence of Ukraine], Major General Kyrylo Budanov, who spoke in an interview with the ‘Rizni Liudy’ show. (Russia’s offensive potential – ed.) is completely exhausted, they now have a serious potential for defence. It’s true. They built an echeloned, correct, and powerful defence. But this is no longer the Russian army that could run serious offensive operations, said Budanov. He noted that Russia directly involves in hostilities on the territory of Ukraine a nearly 370,000-strong military force as well as approximately 20,000 National Guardsmen, and about 7,000 members of various paramilitary formations. As Ukrinform reported earlier, military intelligence spokesman Andriy Yusov stated that Russia was shifting to the defensive along the entire front line, adding that the enemy is currently incapable of undertaking large-scale offensive efforts.” Most of Prigozhin’s words “pure truth,” Ukraine’s intel chief says, Ukrinform reports, citing the head of DIU, Major General Kyrylo Budanov, in an interview with the ‘Rizni Liudy’ show. “The most terrible thing is that what Prigozhin says is mostly true. There are some things that cannot even be said to be false – they can simply be perceived in two ways, but 80 percent of what he says is pure truth, said the head of [DIU]. According to Budanov, Wagner Group has been performing with maximum efficiency, in contrast to the Russian regular forces. This is also true. And against this background, the existing conflicts intensified even more. And the fact that Prigozhin now says that there are no rounds, that there’s no support, is, to a certain extent, due to envy of the military leadership, which is now represented by (defense minister Sergei – ed.) Shoigu and chief of General Staff Valeriy – ed.) Gerasimov, said Budanov.” Ukrainian army revamps commercial drones to attack Russian tanks, trenches, Reuters reports. “Drones have been used extensively by both Moscow and Kyiv’s forces since Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year. Ukraine has said it is expanding its drone programme for both reconnaissance and attacking enemy targets in order to narrow the gap between its military capabilities and those of Russia. The soldier said that Ukraine had invested hugely in drone technology. It’s better to make effective use of technical resources instead of people. That’s why the Ukrainian Armed Forces are developing very, very quickly in this direction, he said. The 35th Marine Brigade’s soldiers showed off small commercial drones with four rotors that buzzed around as they were flown by soldiers using handsets. Our team has decided to use civilian drones, re-make them in order to destroy the enemy. They are easy to get hold of, easy to fit for purpose, Kakrurt said. Another soldier, with the call sign Reshik, predicted Ukraine would make broad use of drones that fly to their target before detonating when it starts its much-anticipated counter-offensive in the coming weeks. Kamikaze drones will play a huge role in the counteroffensive in attacking trenches where the enemy seeks shelter and in killing the enemy, he said. The first soldier said the drones were not vulnerable to Russian jamming systems that use satellites, and that they were airborne for such a short period of time before detonating that radio electronic interference was also ineffective. Even for the radio electronic interference there is simply not enough time to start, start working and interfere with the frequencies we work on, he said.” Russia’s malign operations similar to Baltic Platform “systematic” – Lithuanian MEP, Ukrinform reports, citing Petras Auštrevičius, Member of the European Parliament (Lithuania), a member of the committee on countering foreign interference in the EU affairs, including disinformation, and Guildhall. “The classic operation (“Baltic Platform” — ed.) on infiltration (of the Russian Federation agencies in Western societies — ed.) and the shaping of public opinion – nothing new. In the Russian Federation, there are many such platforms for each region and different topics. They are very sophisticated in this regard. They have platforms on the issues of the Black Sea, on Scandinavia, on the Balkans, and so on. The latest example of the Baltic Platform only shows that Russians are very active now, taking a proactive position, they shape public opinion, build their own ‘circles of connections,’ and then influence political decisions, said MEP. We must expose such operations and squeeze Russia out of any dialogues. We need a ‘zero contact’ policy, as there is no benefit from such contacts with the Russians today, Petras Auštrevičius concluded. On April 27, the German publications WDR, NDR and Süddeutsche Zeitung released a complex investigation into Russia’s attempt to conduct a malign influence operation, based on Stockholm University and a former high-ranking Swedish diplomat, under the guise of “saving the environment” of the Baltic Sea. The parliaments of Sweden, Estonia and Lithuania also reacted to the Russian operation. A member of the Swedish Parliament (Riksdag) with the coalition’s Christian Democratic Party, Magnus Jacobsson, said Russia was systematically running special operations against Sweden and NATO, and that the Baltic Platform project is just one of the examples. It is necessary to counter Russia’s multidirectional subversive activity, he noted. […] As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Baltic Platform project, featured in the investigation of Germany’s WDR, NDR, and Süddeutsche Zeitung, is aimed at achieving the strategic goal of weakening NATO, including in the Baltic region. The Center for Defense Reforms, citing its own sources, published a list of experts from NATO and EU countries that the Russian Federation planned to use as part of the Baltic Platform operation.” Consequences and what to do? Ukraine may need $250B for recovery – EBRD, Ukrinform reports, citing EBRD. “The latest report of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) “Regional Economic Prospects” sets out a scenario that demonstrates, based on the lessons of history, that the five-year recovery period will require additional investments of about USD 50 billion per year due to the inflow of foreign capital, including private capital, the report says. It is noted that most economies that emerge from armed conflict neither experience a sustained period of peace for 25 years afterwards nor do they recover to pre-war levels of per capita income, even in the long run. But the report finds that 29% of economies do reach pre-war GDP per capita levels within five years. This study combines the common features of successful reconstruction that could guide Ukraine and extrapolates pre-war trends based on the performance of economies similar to those during the war. For Ukraine to recover within five years, its economy would have to grow by 14% per year for the entire period. This would raise average GDP to USD 225 billion from about USD 150 billion in 2022 at constant prices. The main feature that is common to periods of sustained extremely high economic growth is a high investment-to-GDP ratio. Prior to Russia’s war, moderate investment in Ukraine was largely financed by domestic savings. Capital inflows amounted to only 3% of GDP per year in 2010-2021. Foreign direct investment tends to drop significantly after a war and takes a long time to recover. When domestic savings were low, foreign financing helped fuel a number of investment booms, notably in Central and Southeastern Europe in the 2000s. In the case of Ukraine, doubling the level of investment (as a share of GDP) would require a significant increase in the country’s absorptive capacity, as well as the governance structure needed to develop complex projects. It would also require adequate financing. In this scenario, the difference between the required level of investment and available domestic savings would likely need to be covered by external financing (net capital inflows) of 20% of GDP or USD 50 billion per year, the report said. The report of EBRD, the largest institutional investor in Ukraine, also emphasizes the importance of an appropriate balance of private and public sector involvement in previous post-war reconstruction, along with the important role of external assistance from bilateral and multilateral institutions. Private and public investments tend to be complementary, in post-war situations and in general. In addition to financing, the private sector provides much-needed technological expertise, management know-how, and a focus on cost-effectiveness,” the document comments.” Hans Petter Midttun: Norway is today celebrating its Constitution Day and in essence, Norwegian independence and sovereignty. Ukraine helps us remember the crucial importance of protecting our sovereignty and independence and not least, the horrific costs of taking either for granted. Our investment in security and defence has for years been linked to the perception of threats, risks, and an “enemy at the gate”. In the absence of either, we have – along with most other European countries – for decades failed to uphold the Armed Forces needed to deter aggressions. The truth is that security and defence have never been linked to either threats, risks, or a clear and present enemy. It is based on what we are and what we have. If we have something someone else would like to have, we need to protect it. That is one of the lessons from Ukraine. It is a country rich in minerals, gas, oil, black soil and agricultural areas, culture, history, knowledge, and know-how, and not least, Europe’s bravest, most resilient, and generous people. Ukraine has something its imperialistic neighbour wants. Russia wants it all. It wants all of Ukraine and more. Russia made the strategic blunder of invading Ukraine after eight years of warfare, failing to understand that Ukraine had used the eight years to prepare for the invasion it knew was coming. The Russian Federation is paying a tremendous cost for its miscalculation. It has become an international pariah, isolated and in part, contained. In the wake of its invasion of Ukraine, Russia was at the off end of February the most-sanctioned country in the world, with 14,081 sanctions on Russian individuals and entities currently in place. It is five times the number of sanctions in place before it started the full-scale invasion. Russia’s economy is starting to come undone, the WSJ reports. “Russia’s government revenue is being squeezed and its economy has shifted to a lower-growth trajectory, likely for the long term. The country’s biggest exports, gas and oil, have lost major customers. Government finances are strained. The ruble is down over 20% since November against the dollar. The labour force has shrunk as young people are sent to the front or flee the country over fears of being drafted. Uncertainty has curbed business investment.” More importantly, the world’s second strongest military power is no longer that: The world’s second strongest military power. It has lost a greater part of its land forces (while having preserved most of its Air and Maritime Power). On 23 February 2022, the Russian land forces consisted of professional soldiers that had been regularly exercised, aiming to conduct complex, joint operations. It was well equipped with what was generally seen as modern heavy weapons. According to the UK Defence Intelligence, it now consists of mostly poorly trained mobilised reservists and is increasingly reliant on antiquated equipment. Most of its units are severely under-strength and are unable to execute complex, large-scale offensives. The Russian Land Forces are presently unlikely to effectively deliver large-scale military effects along the 1,200 km front line under stress. Based on Ukrainian reports, a staggering 200,590 Russian soldiers are killed in action. That means a further 340-400,000 have been wounded in action of which 65% will never be able to return to military service due to the injuries sustained. Ukraine has in effect destroyed the initial invasion force three times over (or 60-66% of the Russian Armed Forces as of 23 February 2022). Western estimates have always been more conservative than the Ukrainian. Based on past and recent assessments, however, the West estimates the total Russian casualties to be around 260,000-280,000. While lower, the numbers are still the highest since World War 2. Russia has lost between 9,500 (Oryx) and 22,285 (UKR) heavy weapons, aircraft, helicopters and equipment. Additionally, 2780 of its tactical and operational UAVs have been downed. It is increasingly operating obsolete main battle tanks and armoured vehicles. Continuing to fight an increasingly stronger and more capable Ukrainian Armed Forces makes no sense whatsoever unless: The outcome of the war is decided elsewhere: A protracted hybrid war undermining the economic viability of Ukraine and Western coherence.

Russia is running out of options as the regime cannot survive being defeated by Ukraine (while it might, hypothetically, “accept” a withdrawal while facing a NATO intervention in Ukraine). As Ukrainian men and women are fighting for not only their right to exist as a nation, but also for European security and stability, I would, therefore, like to stress that we have something someone else would like to have, and we need to protect it. We must acknowledge that Ukraine’s fight for its sovereignty and independence is also our fight. We can and must do more until Russia understand the utter futility of continuing its unjust and unprovoked war.

