Romania’s current leadership supports Ukraine, but today’s presidential elections and the upcoming parliamentary elections on December 1 could potentially alter the country’s stance on this support.
Yuri Zoria
24/11/2024
2 minute read
Prime Minister of Romania Marcel Ciolacu. Screenshot: Euronews Romania.
Today’s Romanian election could reverse country’s support for Ukraine

Today, 24 November, is the day of the presidential elections in Romania that could reshape the country’s domestic and foreign policy, particularly its support for Ukraine.

Romania is a strong supporter of Ukraine, aiding its resistance against Russian aggression, including supplying weapons like the recent Patriot air defense system. A reversal in support for Ukraine occurred in neighboring Slovakia in 2023 when the pro-Russian Smer-SD party, led by former Prime Minister Robert Fico, came to power. Fico halted military aid to Ukraine and aligned Slovakia’s foreign policy with Hungary’s pro-Russian stance.

Incumbent Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, 56, leader of the Social Democrats, is leading in opinion polls, Reuters reports, adding that George Simion, 38, of the far-right Alliance for Uniting Romanians (AUR) is likely to be the runner-up.

According to Suspilne, while 13 candidates are running for presidency, 14 names appear on the ballot as National Liberal Party candidate Ludovic Orban withdrew too late to be removed.

The election reportedly comes as Romania faces significant economic challenges. RFE/RL reports that during televised presidential debates on 18 November, most candidates suggested Ukraine should cede territory to Russia to end the ongoing Russian invasion. This echoes the Russian demands for Ukraine’s capitulation.

The outlet quotes former Romanian Foreign Minister Mircea Geoană saying:

“Obviously, Ukraine doesn’t have the resources to recover all lost territories. Crimea is almost impossible to recover, and Donbas is already Russified.”

However, RFE/RL notes that Elena Lasconi from the Save Romania Union opposed this view, quoting her saying:

“If Ukraine cedes territory, Putin won’t stop. We must help Ukraine win this war.”

Romania has played a crucial role in supporting Ukraine since Russia’s 2022 invasion, enabling the export of millions of tons of Ukrainian grain through its Black Sea port of Constanța and providing military aid.

