Sweden supplies Ukraine with spare parts for Gripen fighter jets

However, the timeline for transferring the jets remains uncertain.
byOlena Mukhina
25/11/2024
2 minute read
negotiations swedish gripen jets continue ukraine confirms saab jas 39 fighter jet finnish aviation museum / tuomo salonen
A SAAB JAS 39 Gripen fighter jet. Photo: Flickr Finnish Aviation Museum / Tuomo Salonen.
Sweden supplies Ukraine with spare parts for Gripen fighter jets

Sweden has supplied Ukraine with components for JAS 39 Gripen fighter jets, although the aircraft themselves have not yet been delivered. These spare parts are sufficient for up to 14 aircraft, reports Janes.

The Gripen is designed for air-to-air combat, ground attack, and reconnaissance missions, making it a highly adaptable platform for various military operations. It can be armed with a wide array of NATO-compatible weapons, enhancing its strike capabilities against various targets.

The delivery of the components to aircraft was revealed during a press conference on 22 November by Sweden’s Defense Minister Paul Jonson. However, the actual transfer occurred earlier, in September.

It remains unclear when the Gripen jets themselves might be handed over. Additionally, there is ambiguity about whether the supply truly involves 14 aircraft or just a stockpile of spare parts theoretically sufficient for that number of aircraft.

According to Defense Express, besides Sweden, other European countries which use Gripen aircraft include Hungary and the Czech Republic, both of which operate exactly 14 aircraft of this type.

“This fact suggests that the number of 14 JAS 39 Gripen could also reflect a standard export practice for Sweden,” experts noted.

Ukraine and Sweden have been negotiating the transfer of Saab JAS-39 Gripen jets. Discussions were confirmed by Deputy Head of Ukraine’s Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva in July. At the end of September, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov stated that the talks were ongoing.

Ukraine in talks for Gripen and Eurofighter jets, Defense Minister says

Read more:

