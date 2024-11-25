Eng
Russia launches ballistic missile on Odesa, injuring 10 people

Russian troops hit the residential area with a dental clinic, a pharmacy, “with no hints of military presence or other targets that would interest the enemy,” First Deputy of the Odesa Governor said.
byMaria Tril
25/11/2024
1 minute read
odesa
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Odesa on the morning of 25 November. Credit: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
A ballistic missile strike hit central Odesa on the morning of 25 November, injuring ten people, according to Oleksandr Kharlov, First Deputy Head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration.

Russia targets civilian and energy infrastructure in Ukraine to disrupt daily life and demoralise the population in their resistance to Russian aggression.

Accordign to Kharlov, among the injured, one person is in critical condition and five in moderate condition.

According to First Deputy of the Odesa governor, Russian troops hit the residential area with a dental clinic, a pharmacy, “with no hints of military presence or other targets that would interest the enemy.”

“I believe the enemy’s main goal is to intimidate the civilian population of Odesa Oblast,” Kharlov said.

The attack damaged civilian infrastructure including residential buildings in central Odesa, according to Kiper. The city council reports that children in educational facilities were safely sheltered with their teachers during the incident.

Russia has regularly been attacking port city Odesa, mostly using ballistic missiles, which reach the destination in several minutes. Last week, on 18 Novemebr, a Russian missile strike hit a residential district of Odesa, killing eight people and injuring 39 others, including 4 children.

