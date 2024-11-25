Eng
Polish farmers reopen Shehyni-Medyka border checkpoint

The Shehyni-Medyka border crossing reopened to truck traffic, following a temporary blockade by Polish farmers protesting EU trade policies.
Maria Tril
25/11/2024
1 minute read
Polish farmers launch new Ukraine border blockade as Kyiv mourns millions lost to Stalin's genocide
Polish farmers have restricted border traffic at the Medyka-Shehyni crossing with Ukraine. Photo: rmf24.pl
Polish farmers reopen Shehyni-Medyka border checkpoint

The Shehyni-Medyka border crossing between Ukraine and Poland resumed truck traffic on 24 November, the State Customs Service of Ukraine reports.

The reopening follows a blockade by Polish farmers who restricted truck movement at the checkpoint on 23 November. During the protest, passenger cars and buses were allowed to pass without restrictions.

According to protest organizers, their actions stemmed from two issues unrelated to Ukraine: unmet tax demands and the European Union’s free trade agreement with South American countries, including Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay.

The incident occurs amid broader agricultural protests in Poland that began 9 February 2024, when the Solidarity trade union launched nationwide demonstrations. Farmers have blocked border crossings and roads across multiple voivodeships, protesting EU agricultural policies, particularly the Green Deal environmental requirements and calling for livestock farming support.

The protests culminated in a national strike on 20 March, with approximately 70,000 people participating in nearly 600 locations.

Ukraine’s Ambassador to Poland, Vasyl Zvarych, said that some trade restrictions with Ukraine have already been implemented.

