Ukraine’s drone coalition receives € 1.8 billion boost from member countries

This coalition includes 17 member countries, such as Australia, Canada, Germany, and Poland.
byOlena Mukhina
25/11/2024
2 minute read
Ukrainian drone manufacturers showcasing to the military their domestic UAVs analogous to a Chinese Mavic. Photo: Ukrinform
Ukraine’s Defense Minister Rustem Umerov announced on social media that members of the International Drone Coalition supporting Ukraine’s Armed Forces are increasing their contributions to €1.8 billion, citing updates from Latvia, which co-leads the initiative with the UK.

The Drone Coalition was established in February 2024 as part of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group. It includes 17 member countries and focuses on ensuring Ukraine’s unmanned aerial vehicle supremacy through consistent supply chains and support for drone manufacturing in the West. The coalition’s objectives are to deliver advanced drones for reconnaissance and combat purposes, significantly bolstering Ukraine’s military effectiveness against Russian aggression.

Boosting contributions will enhance Ukraine’s technological edge on the battlefield, enabling more effective strikes against Russian forces, Umerov believes.

The minister highlighted that the coalition’s first leadership meeting took place on 31 October in Riga, bringing together 17 member nations: Australia, the UK, Denmark, Estonia, Italy, Canada, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Germany, New Zealand, Poland, France, the Czech Republic, Sweden, and Ukraine.

Latvia will contribute €20 million this year to the coalition, including at least €10 million for domestic procurement and €5 million for joint coalition purchases. Additionally, Latvia has signed an agreement to train Ukrainian soldiers in drone piloting programs.

“Drones are the weapon of the future, already helping Ukraine defend its territory and save the lives of our soldiers. We thank our partners for their contributions to Ukraine’s victory,” Umerov emphasized.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously announced plans to produce at least 30,000 long-range drones and 3,000 missiles, including drone missiles, in 2025. Efforts are also ongoing to enhance defenses against Shahed-type attack drones using FPV technology.

Zelenskyy says Ukraine to produce thousands of drones and long-range Neptune missiles in 2025

