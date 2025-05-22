Radio Free Europe survives Trump-era funding freeze with EU aid

The European Union has stepped in to provide emergency funding for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) as the US-funded broadcaster faces a deepening financial crisis under the Trump administration’s funding cuts.

Founded in the 1950s to oppose Soviet propaganda, Radio Free Europe and Radio Liberty merged into a network serving regions with limited press freedom. In 2024, it reached 47 million weekly users across 23 countries, including Russia, Ukraine, and Iran. The Trump administration sought to dismantle RFE/RL alongside Voice of America, with Trump’s adviser Kari Lake labeling them biased and anti-American. On 14 March, Trump ordered the termination of federal grants to the US Agency for Global Media, effectively dismantling the agency responsible for distributing congressional funds to Voice of America, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, and Radio Free Asia.

On 21 May, NPR reported that the EU granted $6.2 million in emergency aid after the Trump administration withheld $75 million already previously allocated by Congress.

“We are grateful for the emergency funding to help keep Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty afloat,” RFE/RL President Steve Capus said in a statement from Brussels, where he has been meeting with European officials.

Capus warned, however, that “Radio Liberty’s survival remains at risk as long as these funds are withheld.”

US government payments stalled despite court ruling

The US Agency for Global Media delayed monthly payments to RFE/RL, releasing $12 million for April only after a federal judge ordered it. As of 21 May, the network is still waiting for its May funds. Earlier this week, RFE/RL filed a motion for a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction to compel the release of the full $75 million before 30 September. Meanwhile, the broadcaster has furloughed dozens of staff, canceled freelancer contracts, and cut back programming, NPR says.

Trump officials led staffing cuts

NPR reports that Kari Lake, senior adviser to President Trump, oversaw the termination of contracts for more than 500 employees at Voice of America and its parent agency last week. The administration also issued executive orders aimed at cutting public broadcasting funding and removing members of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting board. Additionally, Trump’s appointee at the Federal Communications Commission launched investigations into all major broadcast networks except Fox, which supports Trump.

“While President Trump has cited a need to identify major budget cuts throughout government, his actions fit neatly into a larger strategy to undermine the news media’s finances and independence,” NPR reported.

EU steps in where US stalled

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas confirmed on 20 May that the bloc would provide $6.2 million to support RFE/RL, calling it “short-term emergency funding designed as a safety net for the [network’s] independent journalism.”

According to Euronews, Kaja Kallas expressed hope that all 27 EU member states would contribute additional funding to support Radio Free Europe over the long term. She noted that the bloc has been identifying “strategic areas” where it can step in as the United States reduces its foreign aid commitments.