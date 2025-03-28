Support us on Patreon
Reuters: Radio Free Europe regains Trump-cut funding through court, Radio Free Asia and Voice of America file lawsuits

Trump defunded key US-financed media tools abroad earlier this month, forcing their journalists onto unpaid leave.
28/03/2025
RFE/RL’s office in Prague. Illustrative photo: BBC
The US-state-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) secured a critical victory on 27 March when federal authorities withdrew termination notices for its congressional funding, following emergency court action that temporarily blocked the administration’s defunding attempt.

The US President Donald Trump’s administration ordered on 14 March an end to federal grants funding RFE/RL, Voice of America, and RFA. Lawmakers and rights groups warn this threatens US soft power amid rivalry with China and others. RFE/RL, which broadcasts to Eastern Europe including Russia and Ukraine, filed a lawsuit last week to secure its $77 million congressional funding.

Reuters reports that RFE/RL confirmed that the US Agency for Global Media (USAGM) rescinded its termination notice after a federal judge intervened on 25 March, potentially preserving the $77 million allocation approved by Congress.

This is an encouraging sign that RFE/RL’s operations will be able to continue, as Congress intended. We await official confirmation from USAGM that grant funding will promptly resume based on the intention expressed in last night’s letter,” RFE/RL President Stephen Capus stated.

Simultaneously, Radio Free Asia (RFA) launched its own legal challenge on 27 March, arguing that cancellation of its congressional allocation violates fundamental separation of powers principles.

According to RFA’s legal filing in the District Court for the District of Columbia, blocking funds specifically designated by Congress infringes constitutional provisions giving legislators exclusive control over federal expenditures.

Despite the temporary court victory, the administration’s 14 March directive terminating funding for multiple international broadcasting operations has already triggered severe operational disruptions.

RFA executives confirmed most staff members face unpaid leave, slashing the organization’s workforce from approximately 300 to just 75 employees. Media freedom advocates note these reductions severely impact RFA’s ability to provide reliable information about oppressed populations, including China’s Uyghur minority.

Voice of America, established during World War II and reaching massive global audiences, has similarly filed legal challenges to preserve its operations.

The administration characterized these actions as part of broader government downsizing efforts, but neither USAGM leadership nor Trump appointee Kari Lake responded to Reuters’ inquiries about long-term intentions following the court-mandated reversal.

