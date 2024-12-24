Eng
The law adopted in February 2023 allowed Latvia to donate all vehicles the state has confiscated to support Ukraine, and since then the total value of donated cars is estimated to have reached €2.25 million.
byBohdan Ben
24/12/2024
1 minute read
Cars seized from drunk Latvian drivers. Photo: Mārtiņš Dzenītis
Latvia donates 612 vehicles confiscated from drunk drivers to Ukraine

Latvia’s State Revenue Service (VID) has reported that the country has transferred 612 vehicles to Ukraine, all of which were confiscated from drunk drivers, with a total estimated value of €2.25 million.

This unique support initiative became possible after Latvia’s Saeima (Parliament) unanimously passed urgent amendments to the Law on Support for Ukrainian Civilian Population on 16 February 2023. The amendments allow the transfer of state-owned vehicles to Ukraine, including those confiscated from individuals caught driving under the influence of alcohol.

Since these legislative changes took effect, the Latvian government has made several decisions to transfer batches of confiscated vehicles to Ukraine. The current total of 612 transferred vehicles represents all such transfers to date.

Former Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš has previously noted in an interview with European Pravda that “100% of Latvian society supports Ukraine – even those who drive drunk.”

Currently Latvia is the fourth country after Estonia, Denmark and Lithuania by the share of a country’s GDP allocated for Ukraine aid.

