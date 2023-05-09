Latvian FM calls for EU support of Ukraine’s membership on Europe Day

Latvian Foreign Minister, Edgars Rinkēvičs, has called for the European Union’s support for Ukraine’s bid to join the bloc. His remarks came as he congratulated Ukraine on its first synchronized celebration of Europe Day with the EU.

Rinkēvičs expressed his sentiments in a morning tweet on Tuesday. He emphasized that a democratic, legal, and modern Latvia in a strong, effective, and united European Union is the basis for the country and society’s security and development. “Supporting Ukraine and its EU membership will make Europe even stronger. Happy Europe Day!” Rinkēvičs added.

Demokrātiska, tiesiska un moderna Latvija stiprā, efektīvā un vienotā Eiropas Savienībā ir mūsu valsts un sabiedrības drošības un attīstības pamats Atbalstot Ukrainu un tai kļūstot par ES dalībvalsti, Eiropa kļūs vēl jaudīgāka Sveicu Eiropas dienā! #EiropasDiena 🇪🇺🇪🇺🇪🇺 — Edgars Rinkēvičs (@edgarsrinkevics) May 9, 2023

The news follows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s signing of a decree on Monday stating that from now on, Ukraine will annually celebrate Europe Day on May 9th. This significant move aligns Ukraine further with the practices and traditions of the European Union, marking an important step in its ongoing efforts to secure EU membership.

Tags: EU membership, Latvia, Ukraine-Latvia relations