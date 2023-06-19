Ukraine to receive results on implementation of seven EU “candidate recommendations” in June

Council of the EU illuminated with the Ukrainian flag on Europe Day in Brussels in 2022. Image by European Union.

Ukraine and the European Commission will hold a meeting on the results of the implementation of 7 EU “candidate recommendations” essential for becoming an EU member on 22 June, says European Commission spokesperson Ana Pisonero, as per Interfax.

Four days after Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February, the country applied for EU membership. On 23 June of the same year, EU leaders made the decision to grant Ukraine the status of a candidate for EU membership. However, this decision was accompanied by seven reforms that Kyiv must fulfill in order to initiate accession negotiations.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this. We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: EU, EU membership