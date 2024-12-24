“Hypocritical” to arm Ukraine, Pope Francis says, silent on Russian terror

Pope Francis, commenting on the war in Ukraine for Orbe 21 channel, stated that it is hypocritical to talk about peace while simultaneously arming it against Russia’s aggression, Vatican News reported.

Once again, the pontiff neither urged Russia to withdraw its troops from Ukraine nor called on the Kremlin to release forcibly deported Ukrainians. Any negotiated peace with Russia would likely lead to the partial or full legalization of Russia’s control over the parts of Ukraine it has occupied. Despite the widespread outrage these statements consistently provoke, Pope Francis continues to advocate for talks with Russia without directly urging it to end its war of aggression.

Speaking about the situation in Ukraine, Pope Francis expressed concern that numerous appeals for peace from international organizations were ignored. He also sees a contradiction between promoting peace and investing in military capabilities.

He directed specific criticism at Europe for its ongoing supply of weapons to Ukraine, emphasizing that arms manufacturing remains one of the continent’s most profitable sectors.

“We organize conferences and meetings, yet we continue producing weapons to kill,” he said.

The Pope also warned of a “general tendency toward self-destruction through war.” He called for an urgent peace treaty but noted that discussions about peace often get bogged down in secondary issues. He voiced particular concern over “young Ukrainians being sent to the front lines,” adding that “Ukraine has few men left, while Russia has many.”

He also touched on what he called a lack of “personal ethics,” a remark made shortly after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy harshly criticized Russian leader Vladimir Putin for suggesting testing a new Russian ballistic missile on Kyiv, using multiple strong expressions in both English and Ukrainian. Meanwhile, Russia continues to conduct its deliberate air attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure every day across Ukraine, including Kyiv.

In his Christmas message, Francis reiterated his call for a truce.

“Suffering Ukraine continues to endure attacks on its cities, damaging schools, hospitals, and churches. May the weapons fall silent and Christmas carols resound! Let us pray for a ceasefire on all fronts— in the Holy Land, in Ukraine, across the Middle East, and around the world,” he said.

Since the start of the war, Pope Francis has made several controversial statements about the conflict. He has also expressed a willingness to mediate peace talks between Ukraine and Russia.

