Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

North Korean losses in Ukraine reaches 3,000 soldiers, says Zelenskyy

As North Korean forces suffer mounting casualties in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, President Zelenskyy alerts international community to the dangers of expanding Russia-North Korea military cooperation and weapons technology transfers.
byOlena Mukhina
24/12/2024
2 minute read
Frontline report: Ukraine destroys Russian S-400 shield to target North Korean training camps in Kursk
North Korean troops. Photo: rusi.org
North Korean losses in Ukraine reaches 3,000 soldiers, says Zelenskyy

On 23 December, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the number of North Korean troops killed and wounded in Russia’s Kursk Oblast has exceeded 3,000 soldiers.

On 16 December, US National Security Council Spokesperson John Kirby first confirmed that North Korean forces were actively engaged in combat operations in Kursk Oblast.

At a meeting of Ukraine’s highest military leadership, the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, spoke about the situation in the Kursk Oblast, noting that there are risks that North Korea would send even more soldiers and military equipment to support Russia.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine will prepare “substantial responses” to the increase in the North Korean military contingent in Russia.

“It is important for the world to understand: the risk of destabilization around the Korean Peninsula and in the neighboring regions and waters increases proportionally with the growing cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang. The transfer of modern warfare experience and the spread of military technologies from Russia is a global threat,” he added.

According to the Wall Street Journal reports, North Korea has significantly expanded its weapons supply and production capabilities to support Russia’s war in Ukraine. The journalists cited satellite imagery and official sources.

The imagery showed rapid expansion of missile manufacturing facilities, including new construction at a plant on North Korea’s eastern coast that produces Hwasong-11 class missiles, dubbed KN-23 and KN-24 in the West. Russia uses them to target Ukrainian cities.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts