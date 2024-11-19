In October, Russian forces captured more Ukrainian territory than in any other single month since the early days of the all-out war. However, these gains came at the cost of Russia’s highest monthly losses of the war, The New York Times reports.

The situation on the Ukrainian front lines remains intense as of November 2024, with ongoing combat across multiple fronts, particularly in the Kurakhove and Pokrovsk areas. Ukrainian forces are facing increased Russian attacks, especially in Sumy Oblast, while also repelling numerous assaults in Kharkiv Oblast. Russian losses are exceeding 1,300 soldiers in a single day, and overall casualties surpassing 700,000 since the all-out began, according to Ukraine’s General Staff.

The report notes that accurately estimating Russian casualties is extremely challenging. Russia conceals its losses, while Ukraine has reasons to inflate the figures. Russian opposition journalists have compiled data based on publicly available obituaries.

Through this method, they have confirmed the deaths of over 78,000 Russian soldiers. This figure represents a minimum, as it includes only those whose names are recorded in the database. However, the database is incomplete since not all deaths are reported in public obituaries.

Another method, based on tracking inheritance cases opened by the relatives of killed soldiers compared to pre-war times, provides a more realistic estimate of approximately 150,000 deaths. Still, this estimate carries significant margins of error, with potential underestimation or overestimation of Russian casualties.

Losses are just one factor affecting combat effectiveness. Another critical aspect of success on the front lines is the ability to quickly replenish forces with new recruits. According to Western analysts, who have calculated based on Russia’s budget expenditures, about 900 new recruits join Russian forces daily.

“This rate of recruitment has allowed the Russian military not only to replenish losses but also to create new units,” said the report.

Earlier, the Biden administration stated that Ukraine’s current challenges on the front lines stem from a shortage of soldiers rather than a lack of weapons, as per PBS News.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Ukraine should enhance its mobilization efforts to achieve success on the battlefield.

