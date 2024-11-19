Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

NYT: Russia has enough recruits to form new units despite heavy losses in Ukraine

Data from independent analysts indicate at least 78,000 confirmed Russian deaths, with real figures likely closer to 150,000.
byOlena Mukhina
19/11/2024
2 minute read
Kurakhove in Donetsk Oblast after Russian shelling. Photo: https://t.me/VadimFilashkin_donoda
NYT: Russia has enough recruits to form new units despite heavy losses in Ukraine

In October, Russian forces captured more Ukrainian territory than in any other single month since the early days of the all-out war. However, these gains came at the cost of Russia’s highest monthly losses of the war, The New York Times reports.

The situation on the Ukrainian front lines remains intense as of November 2024, with ongoing combat across multiple fronts, particularly in the Kurakhove and Pokrovsk areas. Ukrainian forces are facing increased Russian attacks, especially in Sumy Oblast, while also repelling numerous assaults in Kharkiv Oblast. Russian losses are exceeding 1,300 soldiers in a single day, and overall casualties surpassing 700,000 since the all-out began, according to Ukraine’s General Staff.

The report notes that accurately estimating Russian casualties is extremely challenging. Russia conceals its losses, while Ukraine has reasons to inflate the figures. Russian opposition journalists have compiled data based on publicly available obituaries.

Through this method, they have confirmed the deaths of over 78,000 Russian soldiers. This figure represents a minimum, as it includes only those whose names are recorded in the database. However, the database is incomplete since not all deaths are reported in public obituaries.

Another method, based on tracking inheritance cases opened by the relatives of killed soldiers compared to pre-war times, provides a more realistic estimate of approximately 150,000 deaths. Still, this estimate carries significant margins of error, with potential underestimation or overestimation of Russian casualties.

Losses are just one factor affecting combat effectiveness. Another critical aspect of success on the front lines is the ability to quickly replenish forces with new recruits. According to Western analysts, who have calculated based on Russia’s budget expenditures, about 900 new recruits join Russian forces daily.

“This rate of recruitment has allowed the Russian military not only to replenish losses but also to create new units,” said the report.

Earlier, the Biden administration stated that Ukraine’s current challenges on the front lines stem from a shortage of soldiers rather than a lack of weapons, as per PBS News.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Ukraine should enhance its mobilization efforts to achieve success on the battlefield.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts