Russian forces persist in assaults on Chasiv Yar’s northern flanks

In addition to targeting the Kanal district, Russian forces have ramped up attacks on the flanks of Chasiv Yar. National Guard Spokesperson Ruslan Muzychuk reported that Ukrainian troops are actively defending these critical positions against the enemy’s intensified assaults.
Russian guided bombs strike Selidove, Donetsk Oblast: 5 killed
Aftermath of Russian airstrike in Selidove, Donetsk Oblast, on July 5, 2024. Photo: Filashkin via Telegram
Russian troops are conducting numerous assaults on Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast as they are attempting to cross the Kanal micro-district in the city, said the Ukrainian National Guard Spokesperson Ruslan Muzychuk, according to UkrInform.

The capture of Chasiv Yar would allow the Russian military to launch an offensive against other cities in the region — Kostiantynivka, Druzhkivka, Kramatorsk, and Sloviansk. In April 2024, Ukrainian army Spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Nazar Voloshyn said that the loss of the town would seriously complicate the situation for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as all logistics routes in the area would be in the palm of the enemy’s hand.

In a recent report, Muzychuk stated that Ukrainian soldiers continue to hold their positions in Chasiv Yar despite heavy battles.

“For a long time, the enemy has been trying to cross the Kanal, this particular section of the front, to use it for further advancement. This water barrier is quite effective for holding the defense. Our soldiers, specifically the Defense Forces performing tasks in Chasiv Yar, are doing everything possible to hold back the advance and prevent the enemy from amassing forces and advancing in this area,” he said.

Currently, Russian troops have intensified their assaults in the city area and near Klishchiivka and Andriivka villages. The situation also remains tense on the flanks of Chasiv Yar.

“The enemy is sometimes trying to approach from the north to create preconditions for achieving tactical success, particularly in the southeast,” added Muzychuk.

