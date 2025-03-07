Trump weighs banking sanctions against Russia due to attacks and advances in Ukraine

US President Donald Trump said on 7 March that he will weight significant economic measures against Russia until a peace deal with Ukraine is reached.

“Based on the fact that Russia is absolutely ‘pounding’ Ukraine on the battlefield right now, I am strongly considering large-scale banking sanctions, sanctions, and tariffs on Russia until a ceasefire and final settlement agreement on peace is reached,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

The president urged both Russia and Ukraine to begin negotiations immediately, adding: “To Russia and Ukraine, get to the table right now, before it is too late. Thank you!”

Trump’s remarks come amid reports of Russian advances in Ukraine’s Kursk Oblast.

Fighting also continues in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast. Ukraine’s General Staff reported 146 clashes across the front line in the past day, with Russian forces pushing in the Pokrovsk and Toretsk sectors.

Russia launched a major aerial assault overnight on 7 March, according to Ukraine’s Air Force. The attack involved 67 missiles and 194 drones. Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 34 missiles and 100 drones, the Air Force said.

Keith Kellogg, US special representative for Ukraine and Russia, recently said that the United States must “look reality in the eye regarding the level of readiness of both sides” for negotiations. He added that Russia appears “very open and receptive.”

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said on 6 March that President Donald Trump should implement new sanctions against Russia’s weakened economy if Vladimir Putin refuses to engage in peace negotiations.

The Kremlin claimed on 3 March that Russia continues its dialogue with Washington while pursuing its “special military operation” to achieve its original objectives. On 6 March, Russian President Vladimir Putin explicitly rejected making concessions in future peace negotiations over Ukraine.

After the heated dispute in the Oval Office betweet Zelenskyy and Trump due to the end of the war and security guarantees against future Russian invasions, Zelenskyy announced on 6 March that teams from Ukraine and the US have resumed work. Ukrainian and the US delegations would reportedly have a meeting next week in Saudi Arabia.

