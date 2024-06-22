Eng
ISW: Russia pushes for new Eurasian security architecture as alternative to NATO

Russia’s proposed Eurasian security structure could include Southeast Asian nations, expanding beyond traditional geopolitical boundaries.
Maria Tril
22/06/2024
2 minute read
The map of Eurasia.
The map of Eurasia. Credit: deposit photo
The US-based Institute for the Study of War reported on 22 June that Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s initiative to establish a new “Eurasian security architecture” is likely part of ongoing efforts to form a coalition of friendly states that could serve as an alternative to the West and potentially undermine NATO.

According to ISW, Putin reiterated on 21 June that he intended to create “equal and indivisible security in Eurasia.”

He said that Russia is prepared to discuss Eurasian security issues with various organizations, including the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), and BRICS. Putin also mentioned that Russia is willing to engage in discussions with European and NATO countries “when they are ready.”

Putin also included Vietnam and North Korea in his proposed formation of a new Eurasian security system. According to the ISW, This inclusion of Vietnam, a country not typically considered part of Eurasia in political terms, suggests that Putin may seek to expand the scope of this alternative security structure to include Southeast Asia. This strategy may leverage select Southeast Asian countries’ historically friendly ties with the former Soviet Union, ISW reported.

The groundwork for this Eurasian security structure was initially laid during Putin’s visit to the People’s Republic of China (PRC) in May 2024. He later proposed it in a speech on 14 June, claiming that the “Euro-Atlantic security system” is collapsing and that Western “schemes for security and prosperity in Europe do not work.”

According to the report, Putin and other senior Russian officials will like continue amplifying Russia’s efforts to create this coalition of countries.

This strategy could be used “to posture as an alternative to NATO while supporting ongoing Kremlin information operations that aim to portray Western countries as Ukraine’s only supporters.”

