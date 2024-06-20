ISW: Ukrainian liberated Tykhe village east of Kharkiv’s Vovchansk, advanced elsewhere in the area

On 19 June, Ukrainian forces retook Tykhe in Kharkiv Oblast and advanced in areas northeast of Kharkiv City, despite ongoing Russian offensive operations in northern part of the region, the US-based think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) says.

Russian forces launched an offensive last month, on 10 May by crossing into Ukraine’s northern Kharkiv Oblast and attempted to penetrate defenses near Vovchansk and further west of Vovchansk. They advanced several kilometers but were stopped shortly thereafter, with Vovchansk being among their primary targets. In recent weeks, Ukraine reclaimed significant parts of the town.

According to ISW, a prominent Russian military blogger reported on 17 and 18 June that Ukrainian forces had captured Tykhe, located immediately east of Vovchansk. The reports also noted that Russian forces conducted airstrikes on the settlement shortly thereafter, indicating that the Ukrainian seizure of Tykhe likely occurred within the previous few days.

Geolocated footage published on 10 and 18 June indicates that Ukrainian forces recently recaptured areas in southern and central Starytsya, located southwest of Vovchansk. Additionally, a Ukrainian battalion operating in the area reported on both 10 and 18 June that it had recaptured positions near Starytsya.

On 19 June, Colonel Yuriy Povkh, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Kharkiv Group of Forces, stated that Ukrainian forces have “blocked” dozens of Russian soldiers in an unspecified fortified area in Vovchansk. Additionally, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) noted recent reports that Ukrainian forces encircled up to 200 Russian personnel at the Vovchansk Aggregate Plant in the central part of the city, although Colonel Povkh did not specifically mention the Aggregate Plant in his comments.

On 18 June, a Ukrainian source reported that Russian forces struck Vovchansk with 13 guided glide bombs within a single hour. This intense bombardment suggests that Russian forces may be preparing for a limited offensive push in Vovchansk in the coming days.

Russian military bloggers claimed that Russian forces continued to advance within northern Vovchansk and towards Tykhe. However, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has not observed confirmation of these claims. Additionally, one military blogger noted that there is little reliable information about Vovchansk, as much of the information is outdated and often reported with a “positive slant.”

The Ukrainian General Staff reported that on 18 and 19 June, Russian forces continued ground attacks near Vovchansk and north of Kharkiv City, specifically near Lyptsi.

Russian military bloggers claimed that Ukrainian forces have somewhat reduced the intensity of their counterattacks within and south of Hlyboke, located north of Kharkiv City. However, they noted that the overall intensity of fighting in the area remains high.

Russian military bloggers have continued to claim that Ukrainian forces are deploying reserves in the Kharkiv direction to prepare for further counterattacks.

