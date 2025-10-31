Children among 15 injured in Russia’s attack on Sumy as Moscow keeps targeting power grid and railways, kills 12 across Ukraine

In an overnight assault on 30-31 October, Russia launched a nationwide drone and missile attack targeting Ukrainian cities, railways, and energy infrastructure. The most intense strikes hit Sumy, where 15 civilians — including four children — were injured, according to the local authorities. Other Russian attacks killed 12 and injured at least 57 civilians.

This comes as Moscow continues daily terror attacks on Ukraine’s energy facilities, seeking to deprive civilians of electricity and heat during winter. At the same time, Russia also persistently targets residential neighborhoods and railway infrastructure. Additionally, it continues launching ground assaults on frontline regions and using artillery, short-range drones, and other conventional weapons.

According to Ukraine’s Air Force, the country was hit with 145 strike drones and one Iskander-M ballistic missile between 19:00 on 30 October and the early hours of 31 October. Most of the drones were of the Shahed and Gerbera types. Air defense units, electronic warfare teams, and mobile fire groups shot down or suppressed 107 drones and one missile. However, 36 drones managed to strike 20 locations.

Russia attacks Sumy, injures civilians

From the evening of 30 October through the morning of 31 October, Russian forces attacked Sumy with ten strike drones, causing widespread destruction in residential areas and key infrastructure sites, injuring 15 civilians. According to the regional prosecutor’s office and local officials, drones hit single-family homes and multi-story buildings in two districts.

The State Emergency Service of Sumy Oblast reported that a nine-story apartment building was struck, igniting fires in five apartments and seven balconies. Elsewhere, a two-story house and detached residences sustained major damage. Two critical infrastructure sites were also hit, and two men — aged 49 and 54 — were injured there.

The regional prosecutor’s office confirmed that the injured include a 68-year-old man, two women aged 73 and 59, two girls aged 14 and 13, two women aged 47 and 31, and two boys aged 15 and 7. According to the Oblast Military Administration, all received medical care.

Russia also struck the passenger train depot of Ukrzaliznytsia in Sumy. The railway operator reported that maintenance buildings and rolling stock were damaged or destroyed. Vice PM for Ukraine's restoration Oleksii Kuleba said the depot served purely civilian purposes — preparing carriages for daily routes — and condemned the strike as part of a deliberate campaign targeting non-military infrastructure.

Ukrzaliznytsia confirmed no railway staff were injured, as they had reached shelters in time.

In addition to Sumy, Russian drones struck railway facilities in Kharkiv Oblast. The Kharkiv Oblast Administration confirmed that infrastructure and power lines were damaged in Lozova Raion.

Donetsk Oblast: eight civilians killed in single day

Donetsk Oblast recorded the highest civilian death toll over the past 24 hours. According to the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, Russian attacks on 30 October killed eight people and injured 18. In Hryshyne, Pokrovsk City Military Administration reported that a married couple died when their home was shelled.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported yesterday evening that two people were killed and others injured in a Russian bombing of the Sloviansk thermal power station, calling the attack “pure terror.”

Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and Kharkiv oblasts hit by drone and artillery fire

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces shelled 45 settlements, according to Oblast Military Administration head Oleksandr Prokudin. One person was killed, and seven others — including a child — were injured .

. Zaporizhzhia Oblast endured 673 Russian strikes on 30 October, hitting 19 communities. Oblast head Ivan Fedorov reported that three people were killed and 29 injured .

. Kharkiv Oblast officials said various Russian attacks injured three people — a 78-year-old man, a 56-year-old , and a 59-year-old man.

Other oblasts: strikes and interceptions