Overnight into 10 November, Russia fired six drones and Kh-31 and Kh-59 guided missiles at Ukraine, the Air Force reported.

According to the statement, Ukraine’s air defenses shot down five drones and an X-59 missile in Dnipro, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Poltava, and Kyiv oblasts.

The wreckage of one of the drones damaged private houses in the Zolotonosha district, Cherkasy Oblast, Ihor Taburets, the Cherkasy Oblast head said. Reportedly, there were no injuries.

https://t.me/cherkaskaODA/6415

