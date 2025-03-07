Support us on Patreon
Russia can only be defeated militarily, not through diplomacy, says Lithuanian security chief

Moscow rejects diplomatic solutions, preferring to capture Ukrainian territories while building alliances with Iran and North Korea, Jauniškis says.
byYuri Zoria
07/03/2025
2 minute read
Darius Jauniškis. Photo by J. Stacevičius / LRT.
Russia can only be defeated militarily, not through diplomacy, says Lithuanian security chief

The director of Lithuania’s State Security Department (VSD), Darius Jauniškis, believes that despite US efforts to end the war in Ukraine through diplomacy, Russia can only be defeated through military means. The official’s opinion is based on the new assessment of security threats for Lithuania.

The statement comes as US President Donald Trump has been pushing for Kyiv-Moscow peace talks allegedly to end the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war.

According to LRT, Jauniškis said during a press conference on 7 March:

“Russia can only be defeated militarily, not through diplomacy, unfortunately.” 

According to LRT, Lithuania’s VSD and the Second Operational Services Department presented their assessment of national security threats. In this assessment, Lithuanian intelligence stated that a diplomatic end to Russia’s war in Ukraine is unlikely in the near future. The Lithuanian intelligence assessment suggests that international pressure does not change Russia’s position, and its growing alliance with Iran and North Korea.

We see Russia’s unwillingness to end this war; Russia undoubtedly is trying to end the war only on terms favorable to itself,” Jauniškis stated.

The security chief further explained:

“According to our assessment, Russia will not rely on diplomacy, but only on brute force, attempting to capture as much territory as possible or occupy all of Ukraine, explaining it as simply defending itself from the NATO threat.”

