Eng
Esp

Drones strike major Russian oil refinery in Tatarstan

The Taneko refinery, which was reportedly hit, is vital for Russia’s energy supply and military logistics.
byOrysia Hrudka
11/01/2025
1 minute read
Photo sourse: Astra
Drones strike major Russian oil refinery in Tatarstan

Drones reportedly struck the Taneko Oil Refinery (Tatarstan Oil Refining Complex) in Tatarstan, Russia, on Saturday, marking a significant escalation in attacks on critical infrastructure far from the front lines of Russia-Ukraine war. The incident was reported by Russian outlet Astra and confirmed by Andrii Kovalenko, Head of Ukraine’s Center for Countering Disinformation, via Telegram.

According to Astra, employees at the refinery in Nizhnekamsk were evacuated following a drone threat. Local social media channels shared footage of smoke rising from the refinery, a facility recognized as one of Russia’s largest and most modern oil processing plants.

An emergency plan was enacted at Nizhnekamsk airport prior to the reported strikes, suggesting heightened security measures in response to the threat.

Kovalenko confirmed that drones hit the Taneko refinery, which processes over 16 million tons of oil annually.

“The refinery plays a crucial role in supplying fuel to the Russian military. Disabling oil refineries and depots directly impacts Russia’s capacity to sustain intensive warfare. The previous drone attack on this refinery in spring 2024 damaged the primary oil processing unit. This strike occurred over 1,000 kilometers from the front line.”

The Taneko refinery is vital for Russia’s energy supply and military logistics.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts