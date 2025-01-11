Drones strike major Russian oil refinery in Tatarstan

Drones reportedly struck the Taneko Oil Refinery (Tatarstan Oil Refining Complex) in Tatarstan, Russia, on Saturday, marking a significant escalation in attacks on critical infrastructure far from the front lines of Russia-Ukraine war. The incident was reported by Russian outlet Astra and confirmed by Andrii Kovalenko, Head of Ukraine’s Center for Countering Disinformation, via Telegram.

According to Astra, employees at the refinery in Nizhnekamsk were evacuated following a drone threat. Local social media channels shared footage of smoke rising from the refinery, a facility recognized as one of Russia’s largest and most modern oil processing plants.

An emergency plan was enacted at Nizhnekamsk airport prior to the reported strikes, suggesting heightened security measures in response to the threat.

Kovalenko confirmed that drones hit the Taneko refinery, which processes over 16 million tons of oil annually.

“The refinery plays a crucial role in supplying fuel to the Russian military. Disabling oil refineries and depots directly impacts Russia’s capacity to sustain intensive warfare. The previous drone attack on this refinery in spring 2024 damaged the primary oil processing unit. This strike occurred over 1,000 kilometers from the front line.”

The Taneko refinery is vital for Russia’s energy supply and military logistics.

