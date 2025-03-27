Russo-Ukrainian War, day 1127: Russia pressures US to lift sanctions for Ukraine ceasefire, despite many being EU measures

Exclusives

Putin and Xi just won the Cold War’s final battle as Trump kills America’s global voice. By starving US cheapest security means — reaching half a billion people for $2.22 each — Trump cedes Xi and Putin the keys to destroy both democracy and the US.

Military

Russia attacks Kharkiv and oblast with drones; children among injured. Kharkiv Regional Military Administration reports at least 15 explosions in a single evening attack.

Frontline report: Russia resorts to Soviet civilian vehicles as Ukraine decimates Russian armor. With over 10,000 tanks and 21,000 armored vehicles destroyed, Russian troops rely on Soviet-era civilian vehicles instead of military transport across the frontline, signaling a critical deterioration in Russian combat capabilities.

ISW: Ukraine advances in Belgorod; Russia pushes in Kursk, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, and near Toretsk.

Russia and Ukraine haven’t targeted each other’s energy infrastructure for week, RBC reports. Diplomatic negotiations between the US, Russia, and Ukraine have seemingly triggered a temporary halt in energy infrastructure attacks.

Four American soldiers found dead at the Belarus-Lithuania border. The circumstances are still unknown

As of 26 MARCH 2025, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 907220 (+1280)

Tanks: 10430 (+5)

APV: 21685 (+15)

Artillery systems: 25207 (+17)

MLRS: 1341 (+3)

Anti-aircraft systems: 1117

Aircraft: 370

Helicopters: 335

UAV: 30818 (+59)

Cruise missiles: 3121

Warships/boats: 28

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 41901 (+77)

Special equipment: 3786 (+1)



Intelligence and Technology

Ukraine’s strikes cause $ 658 mn in losses to Russian energy sector over six months – Radio Liberty. Ukrainian strikes on Russian energy facilities caused at least $658 million in damages between September 2024 and February 2025, with attacks increasingly targeting oil refineries rather than military installations, according to an investigation.

Classified war plans casually sent: The Atlantic published more info from the Waltz-led group chat (photos). The screenshots feature messages of strikes on Houthis, new emojis, and someone’s love life

Witkoff denies using casual Signal war chat when in Moscow. Trump’s peace envoy allegedly had no access to the scandalous war chat

International

Macron not planning to ease sanctions against Russia. French President said that all sanctions will be lifted if Russia leaves Ukraine

Bessent reveals if US is ready to connect Russia back to SWIFT. US Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent discusses the future of sanctions

Macron announces new $ 2.2bn military support package for Ukraine. The package will include military hardware, including anti-tank rockets and air defense systems.

Yermak: Relations between Kyiv and Washington are back on track. A March telephone call between Trump and Zelenskyy marks a potential reset in bilateral relations, head of the Presidential Office said.

Judge temporarily blocks Trump’s defunding of Radio Free Europe global news media. A federal court ruled on 25 March that the Trump administration’s effort to shut down Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty contradicts long-established congressional policy supporting global freedom of expression and information exchange.

EU top diplomat Kallas criticized for having too strong of moral compass. And the resolve to act, not just pledge support on X (Twitter)

Trump acknowledges Russia possibly delays peace deal. US President drew parallels between Putin’s negotiation tactics and his own business approach of staying engaged without fully committing to an agreement.

Humanitarian and Social Impact

Russia sentences Ukrainian prisoners of war to 13-23 years in prison over Azov case. A military court in Rostov-on-Don has sentenced 23 Ukrainian prisoners of war, 12 of them were directly sentenced to strict regime colony after a trial in southern Russia.

Political and Legal Developments

Military returns stolen Sheptytsky chair from Kharkiv Oblast to Lviv. A decades-old cultural artifact has been returned to Lviv after being illegally removed in the 1980s.

Reality check: Nuclear weapons in Ukraine were Soviet, not Russian as Trump’s special envoy claimed. Russia also violated the 1994 agreement that promised to respect Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in exchange for Ukraine’s denuclearization.

