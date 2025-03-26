Macron announces new $ 2.2bn military support package for Ukraine

President Emmanuel Macron announced a new military support package for Ukraine worth 2 billion euros ($2.2 bn) during a press conference in Paris on 26 March.

France has been a supportive ally since the beginning of the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine. As of January 2025, France had already provided a total of €6 billion ($6.5 billion) in military aid.

Emmanuel Macron personally has shifted from advocating dialogue with Russia to taking a more assertive stance on Ukraine, emphasizing a strong European response to protect both Ukraine and European security. He now suggests that Ukraine should be realistic about territorial issues in potential peace talks while maintaining a firm stance against Russian aggression.

Macron said that the lattest announced package must “meet the priority needs” of Ukrainian military forces. In particular, the package includes a diverse range of military equipment:

Anti-tank rockets

Air defense systems

Missiles for Mirage fighter jets

Mistral ground defense missiles

VAB AMX-10 RX armored vehicles

“These are munitions, including remotely controlled ammunition. It also involves producing equipment in Ukraine through partnerships with our defense enterprises,” the French president said.

The announcement comes as context for the broader diplomatic efforts surrounding Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in France on 26 march to prepare for a security summit in Paris scheduled for 27 March, which will focus on developing a “coalition of the determined” to establish foundations for future post-war resolution.

Earlier in March, French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu had indicated intentions to utilize frozen Russian assets to prepare a smaller military aid package of 195 million euros ($210 mn).

