Russo-Ukrainian War, day 1126: Russia’s war kills 605 Ukrainian children as civilian strikes continue

Exclusives
|Is Europe ready for Trump’s next Ukraine aid pause?. European factories would need decades to match what American aid delivers in months.
|“Ukraine must be on Europe’s side of the new Iron Curtain,” says Danish defense expert. Europe needs Ukraine on its side of a new continental divide to ensure its own security, warns Anders Puck Nielsen.
Military
- Frontline report: Ukraine’s new F-16s are now ready to attack Russian jets — and win. With a growing fleet of F-16 fighter jets, Ukraine is shifting its military strategy from defense to attack.
- ISW: Ukrainians advance in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast. Meanwhile, in Donetsk Oblast, Ukrainian forces recently advanced near Toretsk and Pokrovsk, and the Russians near Siversk, Toretsk, Pokrovsk, and Velyka Novosilka.
As of 25 MAR 2025, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:
- Personnel: 905940 (+1180)
- Tanks: 10425 (+5)
- APV: 21670 (+18)
- Artillery systems: 25190 (+61)
- MLRS: 1341 (+3)
- Anti-aircraft systems: 1117
- Aircraft: 370
- Helicopters: 335
- UAV: 30759 (+118)
- Cruise missiles : 3121
- Warships/boats: 28
- Submarines: 1
- Vehicles and fuel tanks: 41824 (+98)
Intelligence and Technology
- Fedorov presents new Katran drone that destroys targets at sea, on land and in air. Vice Prime Minister Mikhail Fedorov reveals a revolutionary drone that exceeds 1,000-kilometer operational range.
- UK intel: Ukraine’s Engels-2 airbase strike marks 2025’s most successful ammo depot attack yet. The assault will likely disrupt Russian strike operations from the airbase in the near future.
- HUR: Russia outlines 15 potential military conflict scenarios targeting Northern Europe. Russia has projected 15 possible military conflicts over the next two decades, prioritizing Ukraine’s defeat by 2026 to maintain its global ambitions, Ukrainian intelligence warns.
- Taiwan unveils its first unmanned vessel inspired by Ukrainian naval drones. The Endeavor Manta features a stealth profile and the ability to engage Chinese naval vessels with torpedo or kamikaze strikes from coastal deployment, without relying on Musk’s Starlink.
International
- Twelve European countries back Czech initiative to support Radio Liberty. Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty takes legal action to secure congressional funds after unexpected funding cut.
- US to issue two separate diplomatic statements for Ukraine and Russia after Saudi Arabia talks, says Zelenskyy. The key difference lies in the fifth point of each statement.
- Danish fund offers $140 mn shield for defense investments in Ukraine. Denmark’s export fund will cover up to 70% of investments in Ukraine’s defense sector.
- US agrees to help Russia restore access to world market during latest peace talks. Washington and Moscow also agreed to develop measures for implementing deal on banning strikes on energy infrastructure of Russia and Ukraine.
- British financier Browder denounces US-Russia agreements as inappropriate response to terror. The recent US-Russia agreements have drawn sharp criticism, with British financier Bill Browder warning they grant Moscow dangerous concessions while allowing it to continue its war against Ukraine.
Humanitarian and Social Impact
- A 3-year-old girl among latest victims of Russian strikes as Moscow forces continue targeting civilians in Ukraine. Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office reports 605 children killed and 1,839 injured by Russian strikes.
- Russian drones injure four civilians overnight. At least 27 kamikaze drones of 139 might have penetrated the Ukrainian air defenses.
- Fertiliser production in Ukraine drops by 50% due to shelling of gas infrastructure. Russian missile strikes have forced Ukrainian fertilizer plants to reduce production by nearly 50%, threatening agricultural productivity.
Political and Legal Developments
- “Part of psychological operation”: Ukraine warns Netherlands against screening Russians at war documentary. As a controversial documentary prepares to screen in the Netherlands, Ukrainian diplomats denounce it as a calculated propaganda effort.
- Zelenskyy says Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant will not operate under Russian control. As Russia claims ownership of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy firmly rejects the occupation.
- Russia demands four Ukrainian oblasts in US negotiations. The Kremlin is seeking to leverage US negotiations to legitimize its contested territorial claims in Ukraine.
- Putin presents personal portrait to Trump amid diplomatic talks over war in Ukraine.
New Developments
- Of course Putin wants Black Sea ceasefire – his navy got absolutely wrecked, says former Royal Navy officer. Ukrainian special forces, missiles, and drones have given Kyiv control of Black Sea shipping lanes, prompting Moscow to seek a diplomatic resolution to a lost battle.
- Ukrainian defense minister outlines strict terms for Russian naval movement in Black Sea deal. Ukraine establishes critical red lines for Russian naval presence.
- Partisans say Ukraine’s attacks paralyze Russian shipbuilding industry in Crimea. Ukrainian strikes force Russian fleet’s retreat from Sevastopol, decimating naval infrastructure and disrupting maritime military capabilities in Crimea.
- Concerns remain that Putin might use nuclear weapons, US intel assessment says. A stark US intelligence assessment challenges expectations of a swift resolution, revealing both Russia and Ukraine may find strategic advantages in prolonging the war.
- Most Ukrainians support the idea of temporary ceasefire – KIIS poll. A new KIIS poll demonstrates that over 80% of Ukrainians in western oblasts support a proposed temporary ceasefire with Russia.
- Poll: Overwhelming majority of Ukrainians reject surrender even if US aid ceases. 82% of Ukrainians stated they would continue resistance against Russian aggression even if US support completely disappeared, while 79% also find Russian demands for a ceasefire categorically unacceptable.
