Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Russo-Ukrainian War, day 1126: Russia’s war kills 605 Ukrainian children as civilian strikes continue

Meanwhile, diplomatic tensions remain high, with Russia demanding four Ukrainian oblasts in negotiations.
byOlena Mukhina
26/03/2025
5 minute read
Russo-Ukrainian War, day 1126: Russia’s war kills 605 Ukrainian children as civilian strikes continue

Exclusives

Is Europe ready for Trump’s next Ukraine aid pause?. European factories would need decades to match what American aid delivers in months.
“Ukraine must be on Europe’s side of the new Iron Curtain,” says Danish defense expert. Europe needs Ukraine on its side of a new continental divide to ensure its own security, warns Anders Puck Nielsen.

Military

As of 25 MAR 2025, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

    • Personnel: 905940 (+1180)
    • Tanks: 10425 (+5)
    • APV: 21670 (+18)
    • Artillery systems: 25190 (+61)
    • MLRS: 1341 (+3)
    • Anti-aircraft systems: 1117
    • Aircraft: 370
    • Helicopters: 335
    • UAV: 30759 (+118)
    • Cruise missiles : 3121
    • Warships/boats: 28
    • Submarines: 1
    • Vehicles and fuel tanks: 41824 (+98)

Intelligence and Technology

International

Humanitarian and Social Impact

New Developments

Read our earlier daily review here.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts
    Read More

    Russo-Ukrainian war, day 990: Russians execute Ukrainian POW, strike civilians in Kharkiv, Odesa as Europe’s air defense systems “stand idle”

    A video emerged of Russian forces executing an unarmed, wounded Ukrainian POW on camera as international bodies struggle to respond to mounting war crimes, with Ukraine documenting over a hundred similar cases. Russian strikes with guided aerial bombs hit civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv and Odesa oblasts, killing multiple civilians. President Zelenskyy accused European partners of keeping vital air defense systems 'just standing there' instead of helping protect Ukrainian civilians from Russian attacks.
    byEuromaidan Press Contributor