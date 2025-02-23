Russo-Ukrainian war, day 1095: US demands Ukraine’s mineral rights as price for support

Military

Russian strike with 7 bombs on Kostyantynivka in Donetsk Oblast kills three, injures two. The strikes damaged 10 apartment buildings and 21 private homes, three industrial facilities, and destroyed two power lines and two gas pipelines.

SBU drones cut power to Krasnodar oil pumping station that supplies Russia’s Afipsky and Ilsky refineries. The SBU targeted a crucial link in Russia’s oil transportation network, striking a facility that supplies two major refineries.

Five Russian ships hit Ukrainian naval drone-laid mines in 2023. Sea Baby drones laid mines near Sevastopol Bay before missile strikes, causing five Russian ships to hit mines while attempting to escape to Novorossiysk, SBU says.

As of 22 FEB 2025, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 866000 (+1140)

Tanks: 10161 (+15)

APV: 21139 (+9)

Artillery systems: 23528 (+66)

MLRS: 1295

Anti-aircraft systems: 1080

Aircraft: 370

Helicopters: 331

UAV: 26311 (+155)

Cruise missiles : 3064

Warships/boats: 28

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 38243 (+139)

Intelligence and Technology

Forbes: Ukraine requires 5,000 FPV drones per month from each supplier—Pentagon plans 3,000 in two years. With Ukraine and Russia each deploying over a million FPV drones annually, US production remains slow.

Poland secures Ukraine’s vital Starlink access, says “cannot imagine” service cut-off. Ukraine’s access to critical Starlink satellite internet services, which have been essential for military coordination and civilian needs since the beginning of Russia’s all-out war, may be at risk as US negotiators suggest cutting off the service if Kyiv refuses to grant access to its strategically important mineral resources.

Former CIA chief: Ukraine’s cutting-edge military tech reshapes modern warfare. Ukrainian missile and drone strikes destroyed up to one-third of the Russian Black Sea Fleet and forced remaining vessels to retreat from occupied Crimea.

International

Europe may need to allocate up to $ 350 billion for Ukraine if US aid ends, expert says. The deployment of European peacekeepers to Ukraine would also require a force far larger than those sent to Bosnia and Kosovo, given the vast size of the country and the extensive line of contact, according to François Heisbourg, a special adviser at the Paris-based Foundation for Strategic Research.

EU to negotiate € 20 billion aid package for Kyiv as US support on hold. As Ukraine’s frontline forces grapple with weapons shortages and its air defense systems lack crucial missiles due to dwindling US support under President Donald Trump, the European Union is stepping in to negotiate a €20 billion military aid package, while Trump’s potential policy shift may allow EU countries to purchase US weapons for Ukraine.

Spainish PM calls for lasting Ukraine peace, critizes Trump’s Russia talks. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez condemned Russia as the clear aggressor in Ukraine while criticizing Trump’s unilateral talks with Moscow.

UK to unveil Ukraine aid, Russia sanctions on third anniversary of invasion. The UK government will deliver a “triple whammy” of support measures for Ukraine, including military aid, sanctions, and financial crackdowns, The Telegraph reveals.

Humanitarian and Social Impact

Russia conscripts thousands of Ukrainians in occupied territories, exceeding 2024 plan. In a disturbing development, Russia has forcibly conscripted thousands of Ukrainians from occupied territories, surpassing its 2024 mobilization plan by 104%, as Moscow seeks to minimize its war costs by compelling Ukrainians to fight against their own people.

Railway attendant dies in Russian drone strike near Kyiv. Russian forces launched 162 drones against Ukraine overnight, targeting 13 oblasts across the country.

Political and Legal Developments

100% US financial control: Trump’s new Ukraine minerals deal revealed. Draft agreement requires Kyiv to channel half of its resource revenues through American-controlled reconstruction fund, worth five times more than US military aid provided since 2022.

Ukraine aims for constructive talks with US on mineral deal and security guarantees. Ukraine to begin serious work on US mineral deal, seeks security guarantees to protect against future Russian attacks. Government expert group to start negotiations next week.

CNN: US demands more from Ukraine in mineral deal than spent on its defense, source says. This leads to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s reluctance to accept the deal in its current form due to a lack of security guarantees and assurances of further military aid.

New US resolution in UN calls Russia’s war against Ukraine “conflict”. Meanwhile, Trump’s efforts to mediate ceasefire has sparked tensions with Zelenskyy, European allies.

Ukraine-US mineral rights deal may be signed today, WSJ reports. President Trump’s push for Ukrainian mineral rights as compensation for military aid nears resolution.

US threatens Ukraine to cut off Starlink if Ukraine rejects to sign minerals deal. The US escalated pressure on Ukraine by threatening to disconnect Starlink service in ongoing negotiations over 50% access to Ukraine’s mineral resources.

Ukraine-US teams work until dawn on minerals deal as Waltz confident Zelenskyy will sign soon. After all-night talks, Ukraine and the US continue negotiations as Waltz insists Zelenskyy will sign soon.

New Developments

The Independent: Russia may capture entire Donbas until end of 2025. As the war in Ukraine enters its fourth year, analysts warn that the bloodiest battles may still lie ahead, with Russia pushing to capture the remaining parts of the Donbas region by the end of the year, despite ongoing US-led efforts to negotiate a peace deal that critics fear could favor Moscow and leave Kyiv vulnerable.

Poland brings downed Iranian drone to Washington, symbolizing Russia’s attacks on Ukraine. Polish President Andrzej Duda is set to meet former US President Donald Trump in Washington, making him the first European leader to hold talks with Trump following his election victory, with discussions likely to focus on support for Ukraine amid Russia’s ongoing war.

Ukrainian diaspora in 78 countries plans worldwide events to support Ukraine to mark invasion anniversary. Ukrainian communities in 600 cities will sound air raid sirens on 24 February to remind the world about the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Trump: Zelenskyy and Putin need to work together.

Russia spreads fake videos to sway German elections toward pro-Russian AfD. Spiegel says the videos claim postal vote ballots exclude AfD before Germany’s federal election.

