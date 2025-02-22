Spainish PM calls for lasting Ukraine peace, critizes Trump’s Russia talks

Two days before his trip to Kyiv, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez spoke about Ukraine’s future at a Socialist Party congress in Palencia.

“Ukraine’s peace and Europe’s security cannot be imposed. They must be agreed upon with Ukrainians and Europeans,” Sánchez said during the PSOE Congress of Castilla y León.

The Prime Minister rejected rule by force, saying that “submitting to the aggressor will not bring peace but future and more serious aggressions.”

Sánchez will travel to Kyiv on 24 February for the third anniversary of the war’s start. His visit follows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s call at the Munich Security Conference for allies to clarify their position on the war.

The Spanish leader addressed recent developments in Ukraine-related diplomacy. He noted Spain joined Germany and Poland in viewing debates about sending troops to Ukraine or creating a European army as “premature.”

Sánchez criticized US President Donald Trump’s recent talks with Russia. “We must not forget some evidence. In this war there is an aggressor who is Putin and the attacked who is Ukraine,” he said.

Pedro Sanchez was one of the few European leaders to confirm a visit to Kyiv on the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The EU leadership, represented by European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, as well as the College of Commissioners, are expected in Ukraine.

Read also: