Blast at Rheinmetall facility in Spain injuries 6 workers

Six workers were injured, one seriously, in an explosion at a Rheinmetall munitions factory in Murcia, Spain, Spanish media outlet EFE reported on 30 January.

The blast occurred on 29 January at 4:20 pm at the Rheinmetall Expal Munitions facility. It triggered two fires that spread across areas of 1,000 and 2,000 square meters near the factory.

Five men aged 30 to 52 were hospitalized with burns, smoke inhalation, head trauma, and multiple injuries, EFE reported. A sixth worker, aged 41, received treatment at the scene.

Rheinmetall Expal Munitions operates as a subsidiary of German defense company Rheinmetall. The facility traces its history to the 18th century. Rheinmetall acquired Expal Propellant Systems in August 2023.

The facility produces artillery, mortar, and medium-caliber ammunition. It serves as a key supplier to NATO armed forces and other international clients from its operations in Spain and the USA.

The explosion marks the second incident at the facility in two years. In January 2024, two workers suffered burns in a solvent-related explosion.

Javier Sánchez Serna, coordinator of Podemos Región de Murcia, has expressed concerns about the facility’s operations.

The Labor Health Institute (ISSL) will investigate the incident.

Rheinmetall has established itself as a crucial partner for Ukraine during the ongoing war with Russia. The company has formed a joint venture with Ukrainian state-owned defense company Ukroboronprom. This partnership aims to enable local production of military equipment, including an ammunition factory and Lynx armored personnel carriers.

