Ukrainian diaspora in 78 countries plans worldwide events to support Ukraine to mark invasion anniversary

The Ukrainian World Congress (UWC) launched a worldwide advocacy campaign marking three years since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the organization reported on 22 February.

The campaign aims to remind the world about the ongoing war and mobilize support for Ukraine. It operates under the slogan “Stand With Ukraine – Unite for Ukrainian Victory” with support from Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the International Center For Ukraine Victory, and Communities Army of Ukraine.

Nearly 1,000 events will take place in over 600 cities across 78 countries, the UWC states. The organization has created an interactive map where Ukrainian communities worldwide register their activities.

A unified “Global Alarm” action will sound air raid sirens at 6:00 pm local time on 24 February 2025. “This will serve as a reminder about the continuing war and a call to action,” according to the Congress.

The three-day campaign from 22-24 February includes rallies, marches, flash mobs, prayer services, moments of silence, building illuminations, lectures, exhibitions, and film screenings.

UWC President Paul Grod will address supporters at the Stand With Ukraine rally in Washington, DC.

