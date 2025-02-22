UK to unveil Ukraine aid, Russia sanctions on third anniversary of invasion

UK to announce on 24 February military aid package for Ukraine and new sanctions against Russia, The Daily Telegraph reported on 21 February.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the UK new support package for Ukraine will include military aid, sanctions against Russia, and a crackdown on Russian “dirty money.”

Defence Secretary John Healey will detail the military support on 24 February.

“We have always said we want to put Ukraine in the strongest position, whether that’s for going into talks or for the continuation of fighting,” a senior government source told The Telegraph.

The announcement comes amid tensions between Ukraine, European leaders, the UK and Washington as Trump sat at the negotiation table with Russian dictator Putin over the war in Ukraine without participation of Ukraine. Moreover, US President Donald Trump called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a “dictator” and pushed for a quick end to the war.

Trump also criticized Sir Keir and French President Emmanuel Macron on 21 February. “They didn’t do anything either [to end the war]. The war’s going on, no meetings with Russia, no nothing,” Trump said.

Alex Sobel, chairman of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Ukraine, responded to Trump’s comments. “The only person who can end the war in Ukraine is Vladimir Putin by withdrawing his troops to Russia and respecting other people’s sovereign territory,” he told The Telegraph.

During his upcoming White House visit, Sir Keir plans to announce that the UK will spend 2.5 percent of GDP on defence, likely by 2030, The Telegraph reported.

The Foreign Office will announce new sanctions against Russia, adding to existing measures against 1,900 Russian individuals and entities. The Home Office will target oligarchs supporting Putin, a government source told the newspaper.

