Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

UK to unveil Ukraine aid, Russia sanctions on third anniversary of invasion

The UK government will deliver a “triple whammy” of support measures for Ukraine, including military aid, sanctions, and financial crackdowns, The Telegraph reveals.
byMaria Tril
22/02/2025
2 minute read
zelenskyy meets uk pm starmer nato chief rutte london crucial talks ukraine's president volodymyr (l) british keir during meeting 10 downing street october 2024
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (L) and British PM Keir Starmer during their meeting at 10 Downing Street in London on 10 October 2024. Screenshot: Youtube/AFP
UK to unveil Ukraine aid, Russia sanctions on third anniversary of invasion

UK to announce on 24 February military aid package for Ukraine and new sanctions against Russia, The Daily Telegraph reported on 21 February.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the UK new support package for Ukraine will include military aid, sanctions against Russia, and a crackdown on Russian “dirty money.”

Defence Secretary John Healey will detail the military support on 24 February.

“We have always said we want to put Ukraine in the strongest position, whether that’s for going into talks or for the continuation of fighting,” a senior government source told The Telegraph.

The announcement comes amid tensions between Ukraine, European leaders, the UK and Washington as Trump sat at the negotiation table with Russian dictator Putin over the war in Ukraine without participation of Ukraine.  Moreover, US President Donald Trump called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a “dictator” and pushed for a quick end to the war.

Trump also criticized Sir Keir and French President Emmanuel Macron on 21 February. “They didn’t do anything either [to end the war]. The war’s going on, no meetings with Russia, no nothing,” Trump said.

Alex Sobel, chairman of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Ukraine, responded to Trump’s comments. “The only person who can end the war in Ukraine is Vladimir Putin by withdrawing his troops to Russia and respecting other people’s sovereign territory,” he told The Telegraph.

During his upcoming White House visit, Sir Keir plans to announce that the UK will spend 2.5 percent of GDP on defence, likely by 2030, The Telegraph reported.

The Foreign Office will announce new sanctions against Russia, adding to existing measures against 1,900 Russian individuals and entities. The Home Office will target oligarchs supporting Putin, a government source told the newspaper.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts