Zelenskyy: It is important for US not to accept Russian “buts” in 30-day ceasefire negotiations

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the United States and other countries should not accept additional conditions from Russia when discussing a ceasefire aggrement.

Zelenskyy’s statement after the online “coalition of the willing” summit follows the Russian President’s claims regarding a 30-day ceasefire proposal initially agreed between the US and Ukraine. Putin claimed that Moscow would accept the 30-day ceasefire but demanded Ukraine freeze mobilization, military training, and foreign military aid deliveries during the 30-day period.

“The most important thing is for neither America nor anyone else to go for Russian ‘buts.’ A ceasefire should not come with ‘buts.’ Because this is a ceasefire for 30 days. It’s not eternity, it’s silence and it’s 30 days, where all sides are given an opportunity to demonstrate speed in their desire to end the war. Or the opposite,” Zelenskyy said.

The 30-day ceasefire proposal involved the halt of combat operations along the entire frontline, suspend long-range missile and drone strikes, and end Black Sea operations.

Ukraine expressed willingness to accept the US proposal for an immediate ceasefire regime. The Office of the President said that the United States would communicate this initiative to Russia.

Zelenskyy declared that Kyiv is ready for a ceasefire. However, he stressed that it would only work if Russia agrees to it. Russian leader Vladimir Putin responded that Moscow agrees with the proposals to stop hostilities, but there are issues that still need to be discussed.

Andriy Yermak, head of the Presidential Office, said that discussions about the details of a possible ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia could begin as early as next week, 17-23 March.

