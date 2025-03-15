Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Zelenskyy: It is important for US not to accept Russian “buts” in 30-day ceasefire negotiations

President Zelenskyy warned against accepting conditional terms from Russia in ceasefire negotiations during his 15 March press conference after “coalition of the willing” online summit
byMaria Tril
15/03/2025
2 minute read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: president.gov.ua
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: president.gov.ua
Zelenskyy: It is important for US not to accept Russian “buts” in 30-day ceasefire negotiations

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the United States and other countries should not accept additional conditions from Russia when discussing a ceasefire aggrement.

Zelenskyy’s statement after the online “coalition of the willing” summit follows the Russian President’s claims regarding a 30-day ceasefire proposal initially agreed between the US and Ukraine. Putin claimed that Moscow would accept the 30-day ceasefire but demanded Ukraine freeze mobilization, military training, and foreign military aid deliveries during the 30-day period.

“The most important thing is for neither America nor anyone else to go for Russian ‘buts.’ A ceasefire should not come with ‘buts.’ Because this is a ceasefire for 30 days. It’s not eternity, it’s silence and it’s 30 days, where all sides are given an opportunity to demonstrate speed in their desire to end the war. Or the opposite,” Zelenskyy said.

The 30-day ceasefire proposal involved  the halt of combat operations along the entire frontline, suspend long-range missile and drone strikes, and end Black Sea operations.

Ukraine expressed willingness to accept the US proposal for an immediate ceasefire regime. The Office of the President said that the United States would communicate this initiative to Russia.

Zelenskyy declared that Kyiv is ready for a ceasefire. However, he stressed that it would only work if Russia agrees to it. Russian leader Vladimir Putin responded that Moscow agrees with the proposals to stop hostilities, but there are issues that still need to be discussed.

Andriy Yermak, head of the Presidential Office, said that discussions about the details of a possible ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia could begin as early as next week, 17-23 March.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts