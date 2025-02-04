Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Russia plans propaganda broadcast on Yalta Conference Anniversary to paint Ukraine as dependent Nazi state

Kyiv warns Russia plans multinational broadcast on Yalta Conference anniversary to promote its imperial narratives about Ukraine.
byOlena Mukhina
04/02/2025
2 minute read
Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha. UkrInform
Russia plans propaganda broadcast on Yalta Conference Anniversary to paint Ukraine as dependent Nazi state

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has urged the world to prevent Russian ruler Vladimir Putin from establishing new spheres of influence through a “new Yalta Conference.”

The Yalta Conference, held from 4 to 11 February 1945, brought together US President Franklin D. Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, and Soviet leader Joseph Stalin at the Livadia Palace in Crimea. As World War II neared its end, the Allied leaders negotiated the post-war order and spheres of influence in Europe.

In February, Russian authorities and the occupying administration in Crimea plan to host a televised event linking studios in Simferopol, the UK, France, and the US to mark the Yalta Conference anniversary. The broadcast is expected to push Kremlin narratives about alleged Nazism in Ukraine and the supposed obsolescence of the current world order, as per UkrInform.

“80 years ago, postwar order and spheres of influence were forged in Yalta. Today, Putin wants a new ‘Yalta’, new borders, and spheres of influence. For the sake of a secure world, the aggressor’s illegitimate demands must be rejected. He must be forced into just peace instead,” Sybiha stated.

Recently, Volodymyr Ohryzko, former Ukraine’s Foreign Minister and head of the Center for Russian Studies, has warned that Russia seeks to use the Yalta Conference legacy to promote the idea of dividing the world into spheres of influence.

He says Russia is attempting to prevent Ukraine from self-identifying as an independent state within the Western civilizational space, which cannot be divided among global players.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!