Russian strike with 7 bombs on Kostyantynivka in Donetsk Oblast kills three, injures two

The strikes damaged 10 apartment buildings and 21 private homes, three industrial facilities, and destroyed two power lines and two gas pipelines.
Maria Tril
22/02/2025
donetsk oblast
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast on 22 Feb. 2025. Creidt: Governor Vadym Filashkin
Russian airstrikes hit Kostiantynivka early on 22 February, killing at least two people and injuring four others, Donetsk Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

“The city suffered multiple airstrikes this morning. People may still be trapped under the collapsed buildings. The search operation continues,” Filashkin wrote on Telegram.

The strikes damaged 10 apartment buildings and 21 private homes, and three industrial facilities. Two power lines and two gas pipelines were destroyed, preliminary assessments show.

Russian forces regularly attack Ukrainian oblasts using various weapons. These include strike drones, missiles, guided aerial bombs, and multiple launch rocket systems.

Russian leadership denies targeting civilian infrastructure in Ukrainian cities and villages during the full-scale war. Ukraine’s authorities and international organizations classify these strikes as war crimes by the Russian Federation.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported about downing 82 out of 162 launched Russian Shahed attack drones and other types of UAVs by 8:00 am. The interceptions occurred across 13 oblasts including Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Chernihiv, and others.

Over the past day, Russian attacks on Ukraine’s oblasts killed at least three people and injured 26 others.

