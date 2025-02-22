Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

SBU drones cut power to Krasnodar oil pumping station that supplies Russia’s Afipsky and Ilsky refineries

The SBU targeted a crucial link in Russia’s oil transportation network, striking a facility that supplies two major refineries.
byMaria Tril
22/02/2025
1 minute read
oil-pumping-station, Afipsky
Afipsky facility in Russia. Illustration photo
SBU drones cut power to Krasnodar oil pumping station that supplies Russia’s Afipsky and Ilsky refineries

Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) drones disabled the Novovelychkovskaya oil pumping station in Russia’s Krasnodar Oblast by striking its power substation, Radio Liberty reported on 22 February, citing an SBU source.

The 20 February drone strike targeted a 110/35/10 kV electrical substation that powers the facility. The attack caused a fire and led to a complete power outage, forcing an emergency shutdown of oil pumping operations.

This was reportedly the eighth successful SBU special operation targeting Russian oil refining and pumping facilities since the start of the year, the SBU source told Radio Liberty. “Each such strike inflicts millions in losses on Russia and complicates fuel supply to the Russian army,” the media reported.

The Novovelychkovskaya station plays a crucial role in oil transportation in the Kuban Oblast, supplying the Afipsky and Ilsky refineries, according to the source.

The Krasnodar Oblast operational headquarters reported that the substation fire in Novovelychkovskaya village was caused by debris from a downed Ukrainian drone. They stated the fire was extinguished.

Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed on 20 February that it shot down three drones over Crimea and one over the Bryansk Oblast.

BBC reported in August 2024 that Ukrainian forces had conducted at least 64 attacks on Russian oil refineries and infrastructure since the beginning of that year. Russia managed to partially restore capacity at key refineries by April.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts