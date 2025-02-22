SBU drones cut power to Krasnodar oil pumping station that supplies Russia’s Afipsky and Ilsky refineries

Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) drones disabled the Novovelychkovskaya oil pumping station in Russia’s Krasnodar Oblast by striking its power substation, Radio Liberty reported on 22 February, citing an SBU source.

The 20 February drone strike targeted a 110/35/10 kV electrical substation that powers the facility. The attack caused a fire and led to a complete power outage, forcing an emergency shutdown of oil pumping operations.

This was reportedly the eighth successful SBU special operation targeting Russian oil refining and pumping facilities since the start of the year, the SBU source told Radio Liberty. “Each such strike inflicts millions in losses on Russia and complicates fuel supply to the Russian army,” the media reported.

The Novovelychkovskaya station plays a crucial role in oil transportation in the Kuban Oblast, supplying the Afipsky and Ilsky refineries, according to the source.

The Krasnodar Oblast operational headquarters reported that the substation fire in Novovelychkovskaya village was caused by debris from a downed Ukrainian drone. They stated the fire was extinguished.

Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed on 20 February that it shot down three drones over Crimea and one over the Bryansk Oblast.

BBC reported in August 2024 that Ukrainian forces had conducted at least 64 attacks on Russian oil refineries and infrastructure since the beginning of that year. Russia managed to partially restore capacity at key refineries by April.

