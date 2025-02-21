Support us on Patreon
As Russians catch up with naval drone tech, Ukraine is developing countermeasures

The developed capabilities include machine gun-equipped patrol drones with 1700-kilometer range that can operate in rough seas.
byYuri Zoria
21/02/2025
3 minute read
A machine-gun naval drone of the SBU special forces. Photo: Militarnyi
Ukraine is developing defense systems against unmanned surface vessels (USV) as Russia begins to replicate Ukrainian naval drone technology, according to SBU Brigadier General Ivan Lukashevych.

Drone warfare innovations have become a hallmark of the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, with unmanned vehicles of various sizes operating across air, land, and sea. Rapid advancements are shaping both drone and anti-drone technology, and evolving battlefield tactics, as well as transforming military structures on both sides.

According to Ukrainian defense news portal Militarnyi, Lukashevych, known by his call sign Hunter, said at the Defense Tech Innovation Forum 2025 that Ukrainian naval forces are working with drone developers to create capabilities that will protect Ukrainian waters from the threat of Russian maritime drones.

The Russians, though with a delay of a year or two, are trying to replicate our technologies, our tactics, our methodology,” Lukashevych said. “Our partners understand that sooner or later the Russians will start using this. The absence of sailors aboard uncrewed vessels allows such things to be used for hybrid attacks.”

The general says Ukraine is developing both offensive and defensive capabilities simultaneously.

“Together with the development of new systems to destroy the large fleet, we, along with Ukraine’s Naval Forces, are developing methodology as well as forces and means to combat similar things. This is the next stage in the development of unmanned systems at sea, specifically preparation for Ukraine’s defense against such things,” he stated.

The Ukrainian defense system may include multiple elements, with specialized surface drones serving as one of those. These vessels would be tasked with patrolling, searching for, and destroying threats using integrated machine gun armaments.

Currently you see several models of machine gun drones that can operate in force five storms with a range of 1700 kilometers. This means they can guard the Black Sea waters for several days and provide protection against similar sea drones,” Lukashevych explained.

These surface defense drones, equipped with search and reconnaissance systems, can conduct patrols independently or alongside aerial drones stationed onboard. The Ukrainian Defense Forces have already been discreetly using these drones for Black Sea patrols, the general noted.

In his video presentation at the defense forum, Lukashevich showed previously unpublished footage of combat operations featuring a machine gun-equipped maritime drone model used against Russian helicopters in the Black Sea.

Militarnyi notes that the maritime platform is equipped with a gyro-stabilized machine gun turret featuring a large-caliber 14.5 mm KPVT machine gun. Its interface is identical to that shown on drones during the SBU special unit’s December operation near occupied Kerch in Crimea.

The unmanned vessel also features a mast with a small ship-based surface search radar. This equipment allows it to search for surface objects at short distances and navigate in poor visibility conditions.

Russian naval drone threat

In December 2023, Russia’s Kingisepp Machine-Building Plant (KMZ) in St. Petersburg unveiled the BBKN Oduvanchik naval kamikaze drone, designed for security agencies and maritime warfare. The Russian Defense Ministry ordered ten units for testing.

Russian maritime drone BBKN Oduvanchik, December 23. Photo: KMZ

KMZ representatives claim the BBKN Oduvanchik drone can carry up to 600 kg of payload, compared to the 850 kg explosive load of Ukraine’s SeaBaby USV. The Russian unmanned boat reportedly has a 200 km range and can reach speeds of 80 km/h, making Odesa a potential target if launched from Crimea. It could also be deployed from vessels already at sea.

