New US resolution in UN calls Russia’s war against Ukraine “conflict”

The US has introduced a competing UN resolution on Ukraine, directly opposing a draft backed by Kyiv and its European allies, Reuters reports. On 21 February, the US presented a resolution at the UN ahead of the third anniversary of the start of Russia’s all-out war against Ukraine. The move comes as Ukraine and the EU prepare to submit their own resolution for a General Assembly vote on 24 February.

US President Donald Trump’s efforts to mediate a ceasefire have already sparked tensions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, whom he called a “dictator without elections” and raised concerns among European allies about potentially sidelining Kyiv and Europe in peace negotiations.

The US draft, consisting of three paragraphs and reviewed by Reuters, expresses regret over civilian casualties in the “Russia-Ukraine conflict.” It also reaffirms that “the principal purpose of the United Nations is to maintain international peace and security and to peacefully settle disputes.”

The resolution “implores a swift end to the conflict, including by addressing its root causes, and further urges a lasting peace between Ukraine and Russia.”

Russia has proposed an amendment adding the phrase: “calls for an immediate end to the conflict, including by addressing its root causes, and further urges a durable peace between Ukraine and Russia.”

Russian UN Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya welcomed the US initiative, calling it a “good move.” An anonymous Russian diplomat told Reuters that Moscow would support the US resolution if the amendment is included.

Nebenzya also confirmed that American diplomats had informed him in advance about the draft before it was submitted to the 193-member General Assembly.

Meanwhile, on 24 February, the UN General Assembly will review an alternative resolution put forth by Ukraine and the EU. This version calls for de-escalation, an immediate end to hostilities, and a peace settlement based on the UN Charter and international law.

EU diplomats are set to meet later to discuss their response to the US move.

Over the past month, Kyiv and Brussels have been actively consulting with UN member states. While General Assembly resolutions are not legally binding, they carry significant political weight, reflecting global sentiment toward the war.

