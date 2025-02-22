Support us on Patreon
Russia conscripts thousands of Ukrainians in occupied territories, exceeding 2024 plan

In a disturbing development, Russia has forcibly conscripted thousands of Ukrainians from occupied territories, surpassing its 2024 mobilization plan by 104%, as Moscow seeks to minimize its war costs by compelling Ukrainians to fight against their own people.
byOlena Mukhina
22/02/2025
2 minute read
Soldiers. Photo: Depositphotos
Russia exceeded its 2024 mobilization plan for men in temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories by 104%, according to Bohdan Okhrimenko, head of the Secretariat of Ukraine’s Coordination Headquarters for prisoners of war, according to UkrInform.

Moscow has been utilizing its tactics of drafting civilians from occupied territories of Ukraine, starting from Crimea. By using the Ukrainians to fight with other Ukrainians, Russia seeks ways to minimize its war costs. Every region Moscow has seized since 2014 has been turned into a military base from where it launched further attacks on Ukrainian cities.

Okhrimenko cited intelligence data indicating that Russia conscripted thousands from both newly and previously occupied areas, with plans to continue mobilization efforts in 2025. However, he did not disclose the total number of forcibly conscripted Ukrainians.

Additionally, Ukraine is working on legislative changes to remove POW status from forcibly mobilized Ukrainians captured while fighting for Russia. Okhrimenko noted that current international legal frameworks present challenges, prompting amendments to existing government resolutions.

Earlier, the American Enterprise Institute said that A potential Russian victory in its war against Ukraine would require the US to increase Pentagon spending by more than $800 billion by 2029, making it significantly more expensive than supplying military aid to Ukraine.

US would spend $ 808 bn to defend new 2,600-mile NATO border if Russia wins in Ukraine, report says

This figure would increase the current five-year Department of Defense budget plan from $4.4 trillion to $5.2 trillion by 2029, adding approximately $165 billion annually.

Related:

