Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Trump: Zelenskyy and Putin need to work together

byOlena Mukhina
22/02/2025
2 minute read
trump vows involve kyiv negotiations russia president donald 13 2025 white house communication moscow sparks debate european officials warn against rushed settlements excluding ukraine decision-making announced involved peace talks following
US President Donald Trump on 13 February 2025. Screenshot: Youtube/AP
Trump: Zelenskyy and Putin need to work together

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian ruler Vladimir Putin need to work together, says US President Donald Trump, Sky News has reported.

Trump has continued his critical statements against Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stating the Ukrainian leader “has no cards” to negotiate with and questioning his importance at peace meetings. His claims came amid the absence of a peace agreement with Russia, which he said he could reach in 24 hours after he took office as a new US president.

In his latest meeting with journalists, Trump repeated a claim that Russia wants to reach a deal with Ukraine. He also revealed that a new round of talks between Washington and Moscow would begin on 25 February in Saudi Arabia.

Addressing an earlier report, he said he would not be in Moscow on 9 May for Victory Day. On 10 February, Reuters reported that Chinese President Xi Jinping would visit the event.

On 18 February, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held nearly five hours of talks in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia’s capital. Ukraine was not invited to the meeting.

The US State Department stated that Rubio and Lavrov agreed to create a consultation mechanism to address “stress factors” in US-Russian relations and to form a high-level group to “swiftly” explore ways to end the war in Ukraine. However, no official deal was reached.

US, Russia hold five-hour talks in Saudi Arabia without Ukraine’s participation

Later, Rubio said that the potential meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin “will largely depend on whether we can make any progress on ending the war in Ukraine.”

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts