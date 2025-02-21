Support us on Patreon
Ukraine Intelligence: Russia exploits US-Russia talks for psychological warfare

Ukraine’s military intelligence agency exposes Russian special services’ campaign to portray Moscow as peace-seeking while undermining Ukraine’s international support following the high-level US-Russia meeting in Saudi Arabia.
byOlena Mukhina
21/02/2025
2 minute read
A view of St. Basil’s Cathedral at the Red Square in Moscow on 17 March 2020. Source: Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency
Ukraine Intelligence: Russia exploits US-Russia talks for psychological warfare

The Ukrainian intelligence agency (HUR) has reported that Russian special services have been tasked with exploiting diplomatic efforts by the new US administration to end the Russian-Ukrainian war, as well as the 18 February US-Russia meeting in Saudi Arabia, for subversive psychological operations.

This week, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held nearly five hours of talks in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia’s capital. Ukrainian representatives were not invited to the negotiations. The meeting took place amid US President Donald Trump’s push to end the war in Ukraine quickly without providing security guarantees for Kyiv and amid signals of the potential reduction of US support and Europe’s exclusion from the peace talks. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine was not informed about the US-Russia talks and would not recognize any agreements made without Ukraine’s participation.

The objective is to portray Russia as a “constructive side ready for peace” while depicting Ukraine’s European partners as “enemies of peace.”

Moscow has also ordered the promotion of “victory” narratives ahead of the anniversary of the all-out war. According to HUR, on 24 February, the Kremlin plans to announce a supposed “triumph” in its war against Ukraine.

Kremlin-controlled propaganda and Russian special services are ramping up efforts to sow doubt in Ukrainian society, destabilize the country, and discredit Ukraine among key allies providing critical military aid,” HUR stated.

Key disinformation themes include: “The West has betrayed Ukraine,” “Moscow and Washington ignore European and Ukrainian interests,” “The US and Russia have struck a deal behind Ukraine’s back,” “Ukraine’s government is illegitimate,” “The Ukrainian army is losing,” and “Ukrainian officials are stealing US aid.”

Additionally, Russia is preparing to declare a fabricated “victory” by 24 February 2025—the third anniversary of its full-scale invasion. The narrative may also include claims of a “Russian victory over NATO,” aligning with Moscow’s long-standing portrayal of the war as a conflict with the Alliance, HUR adds.

