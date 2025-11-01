HUR names 234th regiment troops behind Bucha massacre of 17 residents

Ukrainian law enforcement has identified and charged five Russian soldiers with the execution of 17 civilians during the occupation of Bucha, Kyiv Oblast, in 2022, according to the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense.

Working in coordination with the National Police, HUR published the names and personal data of the occupiers from the 234th Assault Regiment of the 76th Division of the Russian Armed Forces.

The identified suspects are:

Lieutenant Yurii Kim, born in 1997, platoon commander of the fourth assault company of the second battalion tactical group, native of the Moscow region. He lives in Moscow region.

Private Yevgenii Meshalkin, born in 2001, shooter-operator of the second BTG, native of Tyumen region. He live in Tyumen region.

Senior Sergeant Anatolii Pavlov, born in 1990, gun commander of the second self-propelled artillery battery of the second BTG, native of Chuvashia. He lives in Pskov.

Senior Sergeant Shamil Hasanhuliev, squad commander and combat vehicle commander of the fourth assault company of the second BTG, native of Pskov. He lives in Pskov.

Senior Soldier Pavlo Kretinin, born in 1985, deputy platoon commander and squad commander of the second BTG, native of Voronezh region. He lives in Pskov.

HUR reported that "the indicated persons are involved in murders, torture, attempts to conceal war crimes by burning the bodies of executed Bucha residents, as well as threats to the civilian population during the Russian occupation of the city."

On 23 October, intelligence and the resistance movement eliminated Russian paratroopers of the 247th Caucasian Cossack Regiment in Stavropol. The unit's soldiers "distinguished themselves" with numerous war crimes during the full-scale invasion.

On 27 October, HUR reported that reconnaissance forces struck Russian positions on the Zaporizhzhia front. The attack killed the son of Lieutenant General Arkadii Marzoev, who is implicated in war crimes in Kherson.