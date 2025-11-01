Ukraine shoots down 206 of 223 Russian drones in overnight attack on gas infrastructure

Ukrainian air defense systems intercepted 206 out of 223 attack drones launched by Russian forces in an overnight assault, the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

Russia deployed Shahed, Gerber, and other types of unmanned aerial vehicles from multiple locations including Kursk, Millerovo, Bryansk, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and Gvardeyskoye in temporarily occupied Crimea. Approximately 140 of the launched drones were Shaheds, according to the military statement.

"Aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces repelled the air attack," the Air Forces reported.

The defense systems neutralized 206 Russian UAVs of the Shahed, Gerber and other types in the northern, southern and eastern regions of the country.

Military forces recorded 17 drone impacts across seven locations. Poltava Oblast came under fire during the night. "The enemy hit a gas extraction industry facility," the Air Forces reported.