Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Ukrainian intelligence blows up three fuel lines of 400-km Russian pipeline in Moscow Oblast

A 400-kilometer pipeline capable of transporting 7.4 million tons of fuel annually to Russian forces is out of operation after HUR operatives executed a coordinated strike on all three lines in the Moscow Oblast.
byMaria Tril
01/11/2025
1 minute read
The Koltsevoy oil pipeline
The Koltsevoy oil pipeline exploded in the Moscow Oblast. Credit: Video screenshot / Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense
Ukrainian intelligence blows up three fuel lines of 400-km Russian pipeline in Moscow Oblast

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence carried out a special operation on 31 October that disabled the "Koltsevoy" oil pipeline in the Ramensky district of the Moscow Oblast, the HUR reported.

All three lines that transported gasoline, diesel, and aviation fuel exploded simultaneously during the operation. The facility is currently not operational, according to intelligence data.

The pipeline extends 400 kilometers and received fuel from refineries in Ryazan, Nizhny Novgorod, and Moscow. The infrastructure had the capacity to pump up to 3 million tons of aviation fuel, 2.8 million tons of diesel fuel, and up to 1.6 million tons of gasoline annually.

"This operation dealt a serious blow to the military capabilities of the aggressor state," the HUR emphasized, adding that it also impacted the Russian economy.

Read also

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!