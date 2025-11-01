Ukrainian intelligence blows up three fuel lines of 400-km Russian pipeline in Moscow Oblast

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence carried out a special operation on 31 October that disabled the "Koltsevoy" oil pipeline in the Ramensky district of the Moscow Oblast, the HUR reported.

All three lines that transported gasoline, diesel, and aviation fuel exploded simultaneously during the operation. The facility is currently not operational, according to intelligence data.

The pipeline extends 400 kilometers and received fuel from refineries in Ryazan, Nizhny Novgorod, and Moscow. The infrastructure had the capacity to pump up to 3 million tons of aviation fuel, 2.8 million tons of diesel fuel, and up to 1.6 million tons of gasoline annually.