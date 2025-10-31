Rubio calls Venezuela strike claims “fake,” contradicts Miami Herald sources

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has dismissed media reports claiming President Donald Trump authorized military strikes against Venezuelan targets.

"Your 'sources' who claim to 'know about the situation' tricked you into writing a fake article," Rubio wrote on X.

The denial came hours after the Miami Herald reported Friday that the Trump administration had decided to attack military facilities in Venezuela. The newspaper stated the strikes could occur at any moment and would target military sites allegedly used for illegal drug trafficking operations.

Trump also denied approving any strikes on Venezuelan military facilities.

The Miami Herald's report suggested the planned operations would focus on destroying infrastructure connected to narcotics smuggling routes.

Germany has expressed concerns that Trump's anti-drug enforcement measures could push cartels to redirect their operations toward Europe, Yevropeyska Pravda previously reported.