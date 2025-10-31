Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Rubio calls Venezuela strike claims “fake,” contradicts Miami Herald sources

Secretary of State Marco Rubio accused the Miami Herald of publishing false information Friday after the newspaper reported that President Trump had approved military strikes on Venezuelan drug trafficking sites.
byMaria Tril
31/10/2025
1 minute read
Marco Rubio
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Credit: UkrInform
Rubio calls Venezuela strike claims “fake,” contradicts Miami Herald sources

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has dismissed media reports claiming President Donald Trump authorized military strikes against Venezuelan targets.

"Your 'sources' who claim to 'know about the situation' tricked you into writing a fake article," Rubio wrote on X.

The denial came hours after the Miami Herald reported Friday that the Trump administration had decided to attack military facilities in Venezuela. The newspaper stated the strikes could occur at any moment and would target military sites allegedly used for illegal drug trafficking operations.

Trump also denied approving any strikes on Venezuelan military facilities.

The Miami Herald's report suggested the planned operations would focus on destroying infrastructure connected to narcotics smuggling routes.

Germany has expressed concerns that Trump's anti-drug enforcement measures could push cartels to redirect their operations toward Europe, Yevropeyska Pravda previously reported.

Read also

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts