Nearly half of Russia’s elite Pantsir-S1 air defense systems destroyed – SBU

Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) has destroyed about 48% of Russia’s Pantsir-S1 short-range air defense systems since the beginning of 2025, SBU chief Vasyl Malyuk said.

The claim highlights how Ukraine’s expanding long-range strike capability is eroding Moscow’s ability to protect critical sites deep inside occupied territory and Russia itself.

According to Malyuk, Russian forces produce around 30 of the self-propelled systems annually, but Ukrainian strikes have eliminated a number “that far exceeds their production capacity.”

“Since the beginning of 2025, we have neutralized nearly half of all enemy Pantsirs. This is one of our top priorities set by the president,” Malyuk said.

The Netherlands-based defense analysis site Oryx has visually confirmed at least 35 destroyed Pantsir-S1 systems, though Ukrainian officials say the real figure may be higher.

Malyuk noted that the Russian system remains one of the most effective against Ukraine’s long-range drones.

“The enemy has a very strong air defense. The Pantsirs are the most effective tool against our long-range drones,” he said.

The Pantsir-S1 is a short-range combined surface-to-air missile and anti-aircraft gun system designed to protect troops and strategic sites from aircraft, helicopters, drones, and cruise missiles. It carries two 30-mm cannons and 12 missiles, supported by radar and electro-optical tracking.

Ukraine’s most recent strike on a Pantsir system took place in late October, when SBU unit “A” drones hit Russian air defense positions in Crimea. Earlier in the month, a RAM-2X loitering munition struck another system at the Luhansk airport, more than 100 kilometers from the front line.

The Pantsir has been in Russian service in Ukraine since 2014, first appearing during the battle for Debaltseve. Its growing vulnerability underscores Ukraine’s progress in precision targeting and the intensifying contest between drones and air defenses shaping the next phase of the war.

Ukraine systematically dismantles Russian air defense network

Ukraine has conducted a systematic campaign to dismantle Russian air defense coverage in occupied southern Ukraine, particularly Crimea, creating "blind corridors" that allow long-range drones to reach deep into occupied territory and Russia itself.

In late October alone, SBU drones struck a $20 million Pantsir-S2 system along with two radar stations in Crimea, while HUR's "Ghosts" unit destroyed multiple radar installations including components of S-300 and S-400 systems across occupied Donbas.

The campaign targets not just Pantsir systems but the entire Russian air defense network - Ukrainian forces have destroyed or damaged S-400 radars and launchers, Buk-M3 systems, and specialized anti-drone radars like the Valdai.

Each strike reduces Russia's ability to protect critical sites and opens pathways for Ukrainian drones operating at ranges exceeding 1,000 kilometers.