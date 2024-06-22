Russian Pantsir-S air defense system reportedly hit in Belgorod Oblast

A Russian Pantsir-S air defense system was allegedly struck by a rocket in the Dubovoe settlement of Russia’s Belgorod oblast.

Russia’s Belgorod Oblast, which borders Ukraine’s Kharkiv Oblast, is no stranger to the Russo-Ukrainian war, amid Ukraine’s campaign to destroy missile launchers devastating its second-largest city Kharkiv.

The strike was reported by multiple sources including local Telegram channels, the regional governor, and Novaya Gazeta Europe.

Local publications have shared images of the damaged Pantsir-S near Dubovoe, reporting that the system was hit by a cluster munition but the crew managed to survive. Black smoke was seen rising from the impact site.

In one video, a woman’s voice can be heard saying, “This is our air defense. What now? They won’t be able to intercept rockets anymore.”

The Russian propaganda Telegram channel lpr 1 posted a brief message stating, “Dubovoe. The guys are alive.”

Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Belgorod oblast, reported that grass had caught fire in Dubovoe. However, Novaya Gazeta Europe clarified that the fire was at the location of the Pantsir system.

The Telegram channel Belgorodskiy Pepel wrote that it has visual confirmation that the Pantsir system was struck.

According to Novaya Gazeta, the smoke was seen near the City Mall shopping center, which is located on the outskirts of Belgorod but is officially part of Dubovoe

The publication noted that some Telegram channels later deleted photos and videos showing smoke in Belgorod oblast.

