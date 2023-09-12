British intel: Russia outfits towers near Moscow with anti-air systems against drones

Photographs from early September 2023 have shown Russia’s S1 Pantsir (NATO designation: SA-22 Greyhound) air defense systems placed on elevated towers and ramps, signifying Moscow’s ongoing efforts to bolster city protection against UAV attacks, according to the British Defense Ministry’s September 12 intelligence update.

The ministry tweeted:

In recent weeks, Russia has recalibrated the posture of its short and medium-range air defences around Moscow in an effort to more effectively defend against the uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) attacks the city now experiences most days.

Since early September 2023, Russian SA-22 air defence systems around the capital have been pictured positioned on elevated towers and ramps.

Previously, following strikes against Engels and Ryazan air bases in December 2022, Russia also positioned SA-22 on the roofs of official buildings in Moscow. This is almost certainly to allow the system to detect and engage UAV-type targets. However, it is probably also intended to act as a high-profile reassurance to the public that the authorities have the threat under control.

Russia 1 channel showed a report on Moscow's air defense against drone attacks. It included a new site for the Pantsir S-1 air defense system.



As Radio Liberty journalists found out, the air defense systems are deployed less than 10 kilometers from Vladimir Putin's residence in… pic.twitter.com/u09UWCq8Wt — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) September 4, 2023

