British intel: Russia outfits towers near Moscow with anti-air systems against drones

Russia places S1 Pantsir anti-air systems on towers and elevated ramps near Moscow to fend off drone attacks and showcase public safety, according to British intelligence.
byYuri Zoria
12/09/2023
Russian soldier posing in front of a “flak tower” with the S1 Pantsir anti-air gun and missile system installed on its top to extents the Pantsir’s range against UAVs. Early September 2023. Screenshot from Rossiya 1 TV channel’s video.
Photographs from early September 2023 have shown Russia’s S1 Pantsir (NATO designation: SA-22 Greyhound) air defense systems placed on elevated towers and ramps, signifying Moscow’s ongoing efforts to bolster city protection against UAV attacks, according to the British Defense Ministry’s September 12 intelligence update.

The ministry tweeted:

  • In recent weeks, Russia has recalibrated the posture of its short and medium-range air defences around Moscow in an effort to more effectively defend against the uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) attacks the city now experiences most days.
  • Since early September 2023, Russian SA-22 air defence systems around the capital have been pictured positioned on elevated towers and ramps.
  • Previously, following strikes against Engels and Ryazan air bases in December 2022, Russia also positioned SA-22 on the roofs of official buildings in Moscow. This is almost certainly to allow the system to detect and engage UAV-type targets. However, it is probably also intended to act as a high-profile reassurance to the public that the authorities have the threat under control.

