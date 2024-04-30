Eng
Esp

Ukraine’s government allocates additional $ 392 mn for drone purchase

byMaria Tril
30/04/2024
1 minute read
Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that Ukraine is allocating an additional UAH 15.5 billion ($392 mn) to purchase drones.

This is an additional resource to the UAH 43.3 billion ($1 bn) Ukraine has already allocated for drones this year. “The funds will go to the State Special Communications Administration, which oversees the relevant procurement,” Shmyhal said.

Shmyhal also announced that with the funds allocated today, 300 thousand drones will be delivered to our Security and Defense Forces.

With the US and EU aid packages delayed previously, Ukraine ramped up the production of drones to compensate for the lack of artillery shells at the front as the intensification of the Russian offensive is increasing. 

Ukraine produced approximately 200,000 FPV drones in January and February 2024, according to Hanna Hvozdiar, Deputy Minister of Strategic Industries.

During his press conference on 19 December, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine would manufacture one million drones in 2024, referring specifically to FPV drones.

According to Hvozdiar, Ukraine’s production capabilities are set to reach 2 million drones of various types, including FPV, this year.

