Ukraine’s air defense takes down Russian attack helicopter near New York

A Russian attack helicopter Mi-24P.
Credit: russianplanes.net.
On 22 May 2023, Ukrainian forces took down a Russian attack helicopter Mi-24 near the village of New York in Donetsk Oblast, eastern Ukraine, according to the 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade of Ukraine’s Armed Forces.
Ukrainian troops shot down the Russian helicopter using the 9K38 Igla, a short-range man-portable air defense system (MANPAD). The helicopter crashed near the city of Horlivka (Donetsk Oblast) into the territory controlled by the Russian forces, according to the 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade’s update on Facebook.
The Russian helicopter attempted to attack the village of New York in Donetsk Oblast but failed to avoid the fire of the Ukrainian air defense.
According to the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, Russia has already lost 294 helicopters and 309 aircraft during its full-scale invasion of Ukraine (as of the morning of 22 May 2023).
