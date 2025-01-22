Support us on Patreon
Rubio: US seeks to prevent Russia-Ukraine war from restarting in 2-4 years

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized the Trump administration’s goal of achieving a sustainable peace that prevents the war from reigniting in the near future.
byOrysia Hrudka
22/01/2025
Donald Trump and Marco Rubio. Photo: Bloomberg
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio outlined the Biden administration’s strategy to end the Russia-Ukraine war, emphasizing the critical goal of preventing a potential war resurgence in the near future.

“It’s the policy of the United States that we want it (the war) to end. We want to do everything we can to help it end. We’re going to engage in making it end in a way that is sustainable, meaning we don’t just want the conflict to end and then restart in two, three or four years down the road. We want to bring stability,” Rubio told CBS Mornings.

Detailing the impacts on energy infrastructure, human lives, and the millions of Ukrainians forced to flee their homeland, Rubio said, “The was has exacted a devastating toll, with Ukraine bearing the brunt of the destruction.”

Earlier President Donald Trump critisized Russian President Vladimir Putin for “destroying Russia” by prolonging the war. Trump pledged to bring Kyiv and Moscow to the negotiating table, though he has admitted uncertainty about Putin’s willingness to seek a negotiated settlement.

Rubio descibed the war as “a stalemate” and an “incredibly destructive”. Both the US and Ukrainian leadership have emphasized the need for a long-term, just resolution. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously highlighted the importance of achieving a “long-term and fair peace” that goes beyond a mere temporary cessation of hostilities.

